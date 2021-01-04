Deschutes County's newly elected officeholders were sworn into office Monday.
Phil Chang took office as Deschutes County commissioner, the first Democrat to be elected to the commission since Republican Phil Henderson unseated Democrat Alan Unger in 2016. Unger was first elected to the commission in 2008. Chang defeated Henderson in the November election, running on a platform that included better mental health services, keeping denser development within urban growth boundaries and a more coordinated response to COVID-19.
Also sworn in Monday were Sheriff Shane Nelson, who was reelected to a second term after his initial appointment to the position in 2015, and Treasurer Greg Munn.
