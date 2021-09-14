Nelson Carrick, of Leading Edge Jet Center, left, and a volunteer, help unload one of 27 dogs and 22 kittens from the cargo hold of the chartered pet rescue flight Tuesday at Bend Municipal Airport. Handing down the dog carrier is Erin Robbins, organizer of the flights.
Gerry O'Brien/The Bulletin
Jedi is one of 27 dogs and 22 kittens rescued from Hurricane Ida. The Humane Society of Central Oregon expects all of the animals will be adopted over the next few days.
Gerry O’Brien/The Bulletin
Twenty-two kittens were part of the Hurricane Ida rescue flight.
Twenty-seven dogs and 22 kittens were airlifted to Bend from nine parishes around Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Tuesday as part of an animal rescue operation by Greater Good Charities’ Good Flight Program in the wake of Hurricane Ida.
Lynne Ouchida of the Humane Society of Central Oregon said locals can adopt the animals by using the application process at hsco.org. She expects all of the animals to be adopted. The dogs and cats had been in shelters prior to the hurricane, but had to vacate due to the overwhelming influx of abandoned and lost animals from the storm. The chartered flight from Louisiana made one stop in Denver before flying on to the Bend Municipal Airport. The flights are sponsored by Pedigree Foundation and Mars Pet Care.
