A group of Deschutes County residents is hoping to collect enough signatures to get an initiative on the ballot that, if passed by voters, would make the Deschutes County Commission nonpartisan.
Deschutes County is one out of 10 counties in Oregon that make county commission races partisan, meaning candidates must win the nomination of their political parties in a primary election before winners face off in a general election. Usually, candidates are only fielded from the Democratic and Republican parties.
But a small group of residents, which has the support of one current commissioner, Phil Chang, is hoping to change the system.
“Local government is not partisan,” said Mimi Alkire, a Sunriver resident who is a chief petitioner for the initiative. “It doesn’t even make sense to feel like we need people who are on our side of the fence.”
This effort began about six months ago when Chang approached the nonpartisan political group League of Women Voters about whether the group would support an initiative that would make county commission races nonpartisan, said Alkire, who also serves as the vice president of the League of Women Voters.
The conversation happened after the commission voted to not put the issue on the ballot this year due to cost, and state law prevents a commission from putting this kind of issue on a special election ballot.
Alkire began to do research on the idea, seeking out people in favor and in opposition before making a decision. She has yet to find anyone who is opposed to the idea, she said.
Even people who vocally opposed a 2006 ballot initiative to change the county charter, which included making the seats nonpartisan, were supportive, she said. The changes they were opposed to had to do with other aspects of the proposed county charter change, such as adding commissioner districts and reducing commissioners to part -time jobs.
Alkire argues there are many benefits to a nonpartisan commission. The county commission race is the only partisan one in Deschutes County, and the only one that forces candidates to run two campaigns: one for the primary and another for the general election. This is costly and can serve as a barrier to entry for many candidates.
There is also the issue of representation, Alkire said. In order to vote in a Republican or Democratic primary, someone must be registered as a Republican or Democrat. But nearly 40% of all registered voters in Deschutes County are either unaffiliated or registered with a minor party, Alkire said.
“Forty percent of the voters don’t get to vote in the primary for our county commissioners, which isn’t right,” Alkire said.
In a political climate that is growing more partisan, having partisan primaries can serve as a barrier to moderate candidates and support more extreme candidates, Alkire said. Having nonpartisan positions can help better represent Deschutes County as it really is: about 30% registered Republicans, 31% registered Democrats and 39% unaffiliated or a part of another party.
“We’ve got the whole gamut, and we need to have our leaders to have that sort of picture, and not representing one-third of Deschutes County,” Alkire said, referring to how the commission historically has leaned Republican.
Making the commission nonpartisan was a key part of Chang’s campaign last year. So when his colleagues declined to take up the issue in January, he offered his support to the citizen petition effort, he said.
He officially serves as the treasurer of this petition in his capacity as an individual, not on behalf of the commission, Chang said. He is the only Democrat on the commission.
When asked whether he had any concerns about his role in the initiative giving the impression that the initiative could give an advantage to Democrats, Chang argued the opposite is true.
Democratic registration has surpassed Republican registration in the County, Chang said, meaning if he wanted to have an advantage for Democrats, it would be in his interest to keep this a partisan position.
“If anyone says ‘You are doing this to try to benefit the Democrats,’ I would say the most partisan of the Democratic party are not going to like this,” Chang said. “They are going to want to maintain party control over who even gets to show up on the ballot.”
Chang noted that making a race nonpartisan does not mean a candidate can’t be a Republican or Democrat, or take campaign money from either party. Both the Bend City Council race last year and the Bend -La Pine School Board races, which are nonpartisan, saw donations from both parties.
“It means you don’t have to. You don’t have to depend on a party apparatus to put yourself forward to run for this office,” Chang said.
The goal is to get more than 9,000 signatures by August, Alkire said. That would mean the initiative could go on the ballot as soon as November. If approved, it would mean there would be no primary for commissioners next year, and the next election, in November 2022, would be nonpartisan.
The positions held by Commissioners Patti Adair and Tony DeBone are up for reelection next year.
Alkire said the group will only put it on the November ballot if there is another ballot measure running, as well. A special election in an odd year costs the county $140,000 to run, and the group wouldn’t feel right imposing that kind of cost for just one item, Alkire said.
If nothing else is added to the ballot, the group will put it on the May primary election ballot, Alkire said.
For more information about the initiative, residents can email mimi.alkire@gmail.com.
