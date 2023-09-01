The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office ended the Level 1 (be ready) evacuation notices for the area around Elk and Lava Lakes on Friday morning. There are currently no Level 1 or Level 2 (be set) evacuation notices in place around the Petes Lake Fire.
The Level 3 (go now) evacuation is still in place for the following areas:
All areas west of the Cascade Lakes Highway from the Lucky Lake Trailhead north to the Mirror Lake Trail, including areas around Lucky Lake, Leech Lake, Doris Lake, Blow Lake and Mirror Lakes.
___________________________
Fire officials said Thursday crews have discontinued their direct attack on the 318-acre Pete’s Lake Fire still burning roughly 30 miles southwest of Bend because the fire’s remote location makes success unlikely and it poses a high risk to firefighter safety.
Instead, efforts will be focused on confining the fire to the west of the Cascade Lakes Highway and within the Three Sisters Wilderness Area, fire officials said.
Smokejumpers and Hotshot crews made initial progress on the fire, which was sparked by lightning on Aug. 25 and is burning 5 miles west of Elk Lake. The fire prompted U.S. Forest Service officials to announce closures of some trails and sno-parks in the Deschutes and Willamette national forests. Those closures remain in place, as do Level 3—Go Now evacuation notices for areas west of the Cascade Lakes Highway and Level 1—Be Ready evacuation notices for areas east of the highway including Elk and Little Lava lakes.
This fire will be dealt with differently compared to others, officials said.
“We aren’t going to build a ring around this fire,” said Dan Omdal, a public information officer for the incident command team working on the fire.
Omdal said that although the containment on the fire remains at zero percent, that does not mean progress isn’t being made.
“What is unique about this particular start is that it started in a wilderness area...wilderness has very special and unique designation. And one of those is unless life is threatened, we don’t engage with mechanical equipment,” Omdal said. “So, we can’t land a helicopter in a wilderness area unless someone’s life is at risk, especially if the fire is of a natural origin, in the case of lightning.”
On Thursday, crews continued their work preventing the fire from spreading outside of the wilderness area and assessing nearby structures, fire officials said in a news release Thursday. Resources will continue to arrive as needed. There are 173 people, one dozer, four helicopters and six engines dedicated to the fire.
Scattered rain showers are forecast for the next several days, the release said, but the storm system could also produce thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.