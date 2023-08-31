Pete's Lake Fire

A view of the smoke from the Pete's Lake Fire on Sunday. 

 Central Oregon Fire Info

Fire officials said Thursday crews have discontinued their direct attack on the 318-acre Pete's Lake Fire still burning roughly 30 miles southwest of Bend, because the fire's remote location makes success unlikely and it poses a high risk to firefighter safety.

Instead, efforts will be focused on confining the fire to the west of the Cascade Lakes Highway and within the Three Sisters Wilderness Area, fire officials said Thursday. 

Pete's Lake Fire

