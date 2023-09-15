petes lake fire

The Petes Lake Fire west of Bend grew to 487 acres Thursday night, but the growth isn't a cause for concern.

Previously, the fire, which is located on the Willamette Forest in the Three Sisters Wilderness five miles west of Elk Lake, held at 320 acres for several days. The growth was not unexpected because of recent hot and dry conditions, said Jean Nelson-Dean, a spokesperson for Central Oregon Fire Management Service. 

