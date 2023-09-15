The Petes Lake Fire west of Bend grew to 487 acres Thursday night, but the growth isn't a cause for concern.
Previously, the fire, which is located on the Willamette Forest in the Three Sisters Wilderness five miles west of Elk Lake, held at 320 acres for several days. The growth was not unexpected because of recent hot and dry conditions, said Jean Nelson-Dean, a spokesperson for Central Oregon Fire Management Service.
"It's basically doing what a fire historically would do in that area, which is a positive because it's reducing fuel loads back in there in wilderness," Nelson-Dean said.
The overnight growth was neither dramatic nor intense, Nelson-Dean said. But if it became so, and if the fire threatened recreation facilities, structures or endangered species, fire services would respond. The fire was caused by lightning on Aug. 25.
Helicopters dropped buckets of water on the fire Thursday, according to Central Oregon Fire Information. Simultaneously, a smoke column from the fire was visible from Bend. People can expect to see smoke over the next few days as wind and hot and dry conditions persist into the weekend.
A fire weather watch is in effect for much of Central Oregon Saturday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service. But more mild, seasonable temperatures are expected after that, Nelson-Dean said.
Original trail and sno-park closures remain in place as a result of the fire. Those include the Wanoga and Kapka sno-parks, which are being used for fire crews, and portions of the Deschutes and Willamette national forests that immediately surround the fire.
The Cascade Lakes Highway between Elk Lake and Lava Lake has been reduced to one lane for several weeks for fire response crews to clear brush along the highway. It will open to two-lane traffic Saturday morning, Nelson-Dean said.
However, flaggers and equipment will still be present, so Nelson-Dean said drivers should be aware.
