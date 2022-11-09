Christmas tree permits spiking this season

Jackie Vance uses a bright hat to mark a tree that she and her daughter, Helen, 6, both like while out searching for a Christmas tree together on Dec 9, 2017. 

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file

Cold weather and snow-capped peaks may be getting some in the mood to decorate for the holidays. The Deschutes and Ochoco national forests are doing their part by opening up the permit season for cutting Christmas trees.

Permits to cut trees on either forest are available starting Thursday. Individual tree permits are $5, and households can purchase a maximum of five permits.

