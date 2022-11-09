Cold weather and snow-capped peaks may be getting some in the mood to decorate for the holidays. The Deschutes and Ochoco national forests are doing their part by opening up the permit season for cutting Christmas trees.
Permits to cut trees on either forest are available starting Thursday. Individual tree permits are $5 and households can purchase a maximum of five permits.
The public can purchase permits at Forest Service offices and from local vendors around Central Oregon.
Vendors in Bend include Ace Hardware (Third Street location), BiMart, Visit Bend, Powder House, and REI. A full list of vendors in Bend and other Central Oregon cities can be found on the Deschutes National Forest website (fs.usda.gov/main/deschutes).
Online purchases can be made by going to recreation.gov/tree-permits (a $2.50 reservation fee will be applied). Permits purchased online must be printed to be valid.
Fourth graders are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit as a part of the Every Kid Outdoors Initiative. Eligibility requires first signing up for the Every Kid Outdoors pass. The free tree permits for pass holders are available at Forest Service offices or through recreation.gov. Vendors are not able to issue free permits to pass holders.
The Forest Service requires that any tree cut must be at least 200 feet from main roads, recreation sites, and campgrounds. Likewise, trees should not be cut from the sides of streams, rivers, lakes or wet areas. Tree trunk size should be 6 inches or less in diameter. Trees should be cut from overstocked areas and thickets.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.