Megan Perkins and Ron “Rondo” Boozell are challenging Bend City Council incumbent Chris Piper in the November election to win the seat he was appointed to in 2019.
Here’s where each candidate stands on issues like housing, transportation and social justice in Bend.
Ron “Rondo” Boozell
Boozell, 58, who is more commonly known as Rondo, is a 30-year resident who is unemployed and has long been involved with politics in Bend. This will be Boozell’s sixth run for the Bend City Council.
“I am the most qualified and clearly most progressive candidate in the race,” Boozell said.
Boozell said the great challenge facing the city is homelessness. If elected, Boozell would advocate putting a $10 million bond on the ballot to address the issue.
To address the lack of affordable housing in Bend, Boozell said he would ask the real estate industry to back the homelessness bond. He did not have specific details on what the bond would pay for, but said the region’s Homeless Leadership Coalition would have ideas that could be financed.
“We have homelessness because we invest in homelessness,” he said.
Boozell also vehemently opposes the $190 million transportation bond on the ballot this November, arguing that the increase in taxes will lead to mass rent increases and evictions in Bend. If the bond passes, the city will not levy taxes until 2022.
Instead, he said he would allocate $20 million to put toward public transit, which is run by a separate organization called Cascades East Transit.
“We should not invest in growth for the sake of growth, which is the philosophy of a cancer cell,” he said.
With regards to responding to calls for more oversight of local police, Boozell said he would advocate to “retrain the cops.” He would lobby to create an “elite force” of cops who do not carry guns.
“If we want to be welcoming, we need to put down the weapons,” he said.
He would also want to compare the records of cops who have given resisting arrest citations and see if they correlated with allegations of violence. Boozell pleaded no contest to the charge of interfering with a peace officer in 2018, the last time he ran for Bend City Council.
With more residents calling for the city to do more to make marginalized people in Bend feel welcome, Boozell said he would support making Bend a “sanctuary city” to protect undocumented residents.
He also promised to hold a weekly town hall with residents as a way to make himself more accessible.
Megan Perkins
Perkins, 44, is the co-founder of the social justice nonprofit Embrace Bend, which advocates for inclusion and dismantling white supremacy, according to the group’s website.
The greatest challenges facing Bend are economically recovering from COVID-19 and making the city a more affordable place to live, she said.
“How do we make Bend a place where everyone can afford to live and recreate and eat and sleep and work?” Perkins said.
The solution to the lack of affordable housing includes streamlining the city’s permitting process, relooking at system development charges for projects, and making zoning more friendly to different kinds of neighborhoods that aren’t just single-family homes.
“We want to make sure as a council we are pushing our developers to build as many affordable housing units as they can,” she said.
With regards to homelessness, Perkins said as a city councilor she would advocate for the city to take more quick action. Getting homeless people into shelters and out of smoky air this month was a good example.
Perkins said she feels it is important for the city to fund and permit a permanent warming shelter for homeless people in the winter.
Perkins also supports the $190 million transportation bond going on the ballot this November, and said she feels it is reflective of a lengthy, community process.
Representing everyone in the community is a high priority for Perkins. She believes the City Council has a “huge responsibility” to answer growing calls for the City Council to do more to make Bend a more welcoming place for marginalized communities.
“My role is to interrupt anytime we aren’t thinking about ... people who have been marginalized by the system of transportation and housing,” she said.
With regards to more calls for police oversight, Perkins said it was important to have a diverse set of people make up the city’s police chief oversight committee, including having some people who believe in defunding the police.
She also said she would support buying body cameras for police officers.
Perkins also would advocate for the City Council to be more accessible itself by writing meeting materials in plain language.
She said as a person who has a master’s degree she cannot understand what is going on half the time during meetings because of complicated legal language.
“It’s really intimidating and doesn’t encourage a participatory form of government,” she said.
Chris Piper
Piper, 53, is the vice president of the promotional products division for Bend-based Silipint Partners Inc. He was appointed to the council in January 2019.
Piper said he believes the great challenges facing the city are recovering from the recession caused by COVID-19, preparing Bend’s transportation system for growth and affordable housing.
He said if elected he would continue to work with small businesses to make sure they keep afloat by promoting available grants and other resources. Piper also thinks it’s important to offer flexible, low interest loans to businesses during this time.
When it comes to housing, Piper said he still wants Bend to have a “small town feel,” but supports looking at ways to include a form of housing the council is considering called microunits, which range between 150 to 400 square feet, according to city documents.
He also wants to look at how available land that is not marketable can be made into higher density housing.
Addressing homelessness also is the responsibility of the city, Piper said.
“It just needs to be a priority to have a warming shelter in the city of Bend,” he said.
With regards to transportation, Piper voted in favor of putting the $190 million bond on the November ballot.
“We need to quit putting Band-Aids on the issue, and we need to really ensure our transportation infrastructure keeps up with our growth,” Piper said.
When it comes to responding to growing calls for more police oversight, Piper said it is important for the council to have a hand in who gets to be on the city’s police chief oversight committee, to make sure it represents “the underserved.”
He also said he feels the city has taken good proactive measures to address issues of social equity in Bend that have been raised by protesters in the last few months, specifically referencing the report done by the nonprofit Allyship in Action that reviewed how city processes could be more equitable to marginalized populations.
Piper also said the council hasn’t done enough to reach out to diverse populations, and said he would make it a priority to stay engaged with the community.
To Piper, that means physically getting out of City Hall and into communities.
“That just needs to stay top of mind with us,” Piper said. “If elected, that is something in the next biennium goal setting (where) I will make sure diverse populations are being well-represented, and that if we move forward with anything we’ll have a bilingual option.”
