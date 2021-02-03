February is a good month to dedicate a small spiral note pad, one that fits in your purse or your pocket, to start a plant shopping list. You know my favorite saying: good memory but short.
The Perennial Plant Association announced the 2021 Perennial Plant of the Year. It is calamintha nepeta subsp. nepeta, or the common name of calamint, lesser calamint.
Calamint has two important qualities that appeal to gardeners: bees and other pollinators work the long-lasting bloom period, plus the aromatic foliage is deer-resistant. One fact sheet described the foliage as being mint-scented, oregano-like foliage.
Calamint is rated as hardy. It is probably less well-known in our area due to its plant hardiness rating of Zone 5. Preference in plant selection for Central Oregon is usually for up to a Zone 4.
The blooms differ from the blue tones of the more common walkers low catmint.
Calamint blooms with plumes of tiny, tubular lilac to white flowers. The perennial needs full sun and soil that has good drainage. The low mounding or bushy habit is ideal for the front of a border or in rock gardens according to the Perennial Plant Association.
The National Garden Bureau has declared 2021 to be The Year of the Monarda. Monarda has a history of being used as a medicinal herb.
The Oswego Indian tribe used the plant to make an herbal tea. They taught American settlers how to make it, which came in handy following the Boston Tea Party in 1773. The settlers revolted against the British tax on tea so the settlers thumbed their noses at the tax and drank monarda tea instead.
The native plant was named for Nicholas Monardes, a physician from Seville. Monardes conducted trade between Seville and American, part of which included receiving medicinal plants. Monardes wrote about his findings in the publication “Joyfull Newse out of the Newe found World in 1577.” The plant was thought to soothe stings and bites from various insects resulting in the common name of bee balm.
Monarda is cold hardy in plant hardiness Zones 3 to 9, plant in full sun with moderate moisture. Monarda is considered a pollinator magnet. Each one of the flower heads is a cluster of long tubular, nectar-filled blooms. The shape of the bloom makes it easy for butterflies and hummingbirds to take a drink. Magenta or red varieties draw in the most pollinators to the garden. Bloom time is from mid-summer to fall.
Monarda is a member of the mint family but it won’t take over the garden. The foliage is minty scented and unappealing to deer and rabbits. Some monarda varieties are more susceptible to powdery mildew than others. Jacob Cline, also spelled Kline, variety shows excellent resistance to mildew. Wide spacing between plants is advised to promote good air circulation to prevent powdery mildew.
Most monarda are listed as a growth height of 3 to 4 feet tall and 2 to 3 feet wide. The height and width of this size make them valuable as the back of a garden bed. Newer cultivars grow 8 to 12 inches tall and 12 to 24 inches wide. Make sure when you are shopping you are aware of the mature size of the variety.
Companion plants could include oxeye daisy, blanket flower and the native white yarrow.
If you are a trendsetter, you will be interested in the latest announcement from Pantone for the 2021 Colors of the Year.
The colors are Pantone 17-5104 Ultimate Gray plus Pantone 13-0647 Illuminating (a vivid yellow). The color combination is intended to send the message of strength and hopefulness that is both enduring and uplifting.
The bright yellow flower selections would be easy to choose. The gray plant pallet for us would be more limiting. Dusty Miller, artemesia varieties and Tanacetum come to mind.
Pantone’s Color of the Year has influenced product development in multiple industries from home furnishings, fashion and landscaping.
Keep your notepad handy, we have lots to talk about in the coming months.
