Pennsylvania State Police arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with the Bend hoax call on April 11 that drew a significant police response to SW Taft Avenue.
Pennsylvania police were initially investigating another hoax call — or swatting incident — that occurred in Collin County, Texas. A swatting incident is a false call to law enforcement that a crime is happening and designed to draw large police response, including a SWAT team.
Police discovered that the minor, who resides in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, near the Pocono Mountains, made other swatting calls to California, Florida, Kentucky, Oregon and Tennessee, a news release from the Pennsylvania police said.
Bend Police spokesperson Sheila Miller confirmed the connection to the April 11 swat call near the Old Mill District. Because of the nature of the call — a man saying he shot someone — armored vehicles from Bend Police and the sheriff's office were sent to the home, Miller said at the time. Negotiators stayed on the line with the caller for several minutes as well.
Pennsylvania police also found child pornography on the minor's computer during their investigation, the release said.
The minor is being charged as a juvenile with child pornography possession, false alarms, false reports and possession of instruments of a crime, and he is currently in a juvenile detention center, according to the release.
Trooper Anthony Petrowsky with the Pennsylvania State Police said swatting calls never used to be such a problem.
“They seem to have spiked in these past few years,” he said.
The Pennsylvania arrest was not related to a similar swatting call at Bend High School in February.
It is uncertain at this time whether the Pennsylvania minor will be charged locally, said Deschutes County District Attorney Steve Gunnels. But the danger swatting incidents pose is serious, he said.
“Swatting incidents are extremely dangerous because police believe there’s an actual emergency and they respond as if there’s an actual emergency and a threat. That puts innocent people at risk," Gunnels said. "Police are responding appropriately because they have to assume the report is real, and an innocent person can respond to that in a way that’s going to put them in a great deal of danger."
The FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office are expected to handle the case going forward, according to Miller.
