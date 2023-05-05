blue flashing police car during a roadblock

Pennsylvania State Police arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with the Bend hoax call on April 11 that drew a significant police response to SW Taft Avenue.

Pennsylvania police were initially investigating another hoax call — or swatting incident — that occurred in Collin County, Texas. A swatting incident is a false call to law enforcement that a crime is happening and designed to draw large police response, including a SWAT team.

Anna Kaminski is a city and county government reporter with The Bulletin. Previously, she was a reporter in Eugene, but she began her career in journalism as a teenager in her Midwestern hometown. 

