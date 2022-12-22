Redmond police want to talk to the driver of a vehicle that went through an intersection just before another driver struck and gravely injured a pedestrian Wednesday evening.
At 5:13 p.m. Wednesday, Redmond police and Redmond Fire & Rescue were called to SW Black Butte Boulevard and SW 9th Street after a vehicle hit a pedestrian.
The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and was immediately taken in an ambulance to St. Charles Bend, Redmond police said in a release Thursday. The driver who hit the pedestrian cooperated with police in the investigation, which is ongoing, the release said.
Police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck which was not involved in the crash, but who was at the intersection seconds before the pedestrian was hit.
Police said they are searching for the driver of the pickup, which was seen traveling north on SW 9th Street south of SW Black Butte Boulevard before turning left, going westbound onto SW Black Butte Boulevard. Police believe the driver may have information that could help in the investigation, the release said.
Police are asking the driver to contact the Redmond Police Department through its non-emergency dispatch number, 541-693-6911. Callers are asked to speak with an officer regarding case number 2022-35567, the release added.
