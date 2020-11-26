A Redmond woman died after being struck by a vehicle in north Redmond on Wednesday.
Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office received a report of vehicle hitting a pedestrian in the Tetherow Crossing subdivision, according to the sheriff's office.
The woman, who was not identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries, according to the sheriff's office.
The driver, who was only identified as a Redmond woman by police, is cooperating with an investigation, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said no more information would be immediately released due to an ongoing investigation.
