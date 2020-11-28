The Redmond woman who died after being struck by a vehicle in north Redmond on Wednesday has been identified as 80-year-old Anna Louise Jondall, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
Jondall was walking westward on Odin Falls Way with the flow of traffic at about 2 p.m., when she was struck by a vehicle being driven by 81-year-old Redmond resident Lela Marie Chabino.
Chabino was driving west when she struck Jondall, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office investigation is being sent to the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office for review of potential criminal charges. Speed and alcohol are not contributing factors to the accident, according to the sheriff’s office.
At the time of the incident, Chabino remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.
