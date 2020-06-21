A pedestrian was struck and killed by a TriMet MAX train late Saturday night near the Providence Park Station, according to TriMet.
Officials said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after police arrived.
TriMet said the crash occurred on the Blue and Red MAX lines on the eastbound tracks.
Police said they had identified the person who was struck but would not disclose the person’s identity until after notifying family and a review by the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s office.
Police said they continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash.
