A pedestrian died Friday morning attempting to cross U.S. Highway 97 north of Bend, police said.

At about 6:37 a.m., just north of Grandview Drive, a person headed across the 5-lane highway and was struck by a passenger vehicle traveling north.

The pedestrian was "wearing dark clothing and there was no crosswalk at that location," said Bend Police Sgt. Eric Hagan.

The driver remained at the scene and has been cooperative with investigators, Hagan said.

The investigation is ongoing. More information, including the victim's name and gender, will be released when relatives have been notified, Hagan said.

The incident is similar in several ways to the death of Mark Kurner in November 2016. At the time, Kurner was staying at a homeless camp near the highway and was running to purchase cigarettes at the Space Age Fuel station across the highway.