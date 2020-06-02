For a second time in four days, several hundred passionate protesters gathered in downtown Bend to express their anger over racial inequality, police brutality and the death of George Floyd.
As protesters marched through Bend on Tuesday, joining similar rallies across the nation, Bend Police officers wearing face masks watched from the sidelines while their chief directed traffic.
The rally was sparked by the death of Floyd, a black man who died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck. Ever since, the nationwide response has been loud, relentless and sometimes violent.
But not in Bend, where protesters gathered Saturday and again Tuesday, when people gathered around McMenamins Old St. Francis School . They chanted, waved signs and cheered as passing drivers honked their horns in support.
Participants made their way through downtown Bend, converging at the intersection of Wall Street and Newport Avenue. At one point, the intersection was blocked with protesters, but traffic was able to detour around the area.
Bend Police Chief Jim Porter — who said Floyd’s death made him question his fundamental trust in American justice — directed traffic on Wall Street and Oregon Avenue. He estimated a crowd of 1,000 to 1,300 people.
The police department released a statement prior to the rally explaining its policy during protests: Officers would not unreasonably interfere with, harass, intimidate or discriminate against protesters engaged in a lawful exercise of their rights.
Phoebe Thompson, 22, an educational assistant at Bend-La Pine Schools, said she came to the rally to take action rather than watch from afar.
“I have been sick and tired of just sitting on my couch,” Thompson said. “I’ve been donating and I’ve been sharing posts, but it just wasn’t enough. So here I am.”
Thompson was impressed with the turnout and how people were enthusiastic but not violent.
“Bend is such an open place and knowing that there is so much support, it’s truly heartwarming,” Thompson said.
Melinda Billy, her partner Birk Roache and her daughters, Elena, 9, and Zillah, 5, came from their home in Madras to participate in the Bend rally.
Billy, who has Native American and Mexican heritage, said she recalls experiencing racism growing up in Central Oregon. She was encouraged to see so many people Tuesday supporting the cause against racial inequality.
“To come out here and see all of these people who are for the movement, it’s impressive,” Billy said. “It touches my heart. It means a lot to me.”
Jonah Cabral, a field organizer for various political campaigns in Portland, is in Bend for work and wanted to take part in the rally.
“You have to make your voice heard wherever you are,” Cabral said.
Cabral said he’s felt sick and sad about the injustices he has seen in America.
“You have to use your voice as a white person to stand up for the people who have been discriminated against for 400 years,” Cabral said. “If you are silent, you are complicit and I can’t do that. No way.”
