The man killed in an avalanche while snowboarding on Paulina Peak, east of La Pine, Wednesday was identified as Erik Maxim Hefflefinger, 33, of Bend, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
Hefflefinger’s death is the second avalanche-related death in Deschutes County in less than two weeks.
Aaron Griffith, 46, of Bend was killed in an avalanche on Black Crater in the Three Sisters Wilderness area on March 2.
Hefflefinger was with two skiers, Ian Minsker, 44, of Bend; and Ari DeLashmutt, 34, also of Bend, at the time of his death. The call came into the Deschutes County 911 dispatch center at 12:48 p.m., and three Deschutes County Search and Rescue volunteers were taken to the mountain in an AirLink Critical Care Transport helicopter.
Minsker and DeLashmutt told authorities they were farther below Hefflefinger on the mountain when they saw the avalanche carry Hefflefinger over a cliff band, Sgt. Jason Wall, the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Minsker and DeLashmutt found Hefflefinger soon after and immediately tried to save him as search and rescue volunteers made their way to Hefflefinger. Lifesaving efforts were stopped at around 5 p.m., the release said.
According to the news release, the group of three were properly equipped with avalanche safety equipment, and had snowmobiled into the area, making the final trek to Paulina Peak on skis/snowboards.
DeLashmutt, Hefflefinger and Minsker all had extensive knowledge and experience skiing and snowboarding prior to going into the backcountry.
In 2008, Minsker was rescued after getting injured while skiing near Paulina Peak.
Minsker spent four hours on the mountain until search and rescue was able to find him in the heavily wooded wilderness by tracking his GPS coordinates using his cellphone, according to previous reports in The Bulletin.
In 2014, Minsker attended a memorial service on Paulina Peak for Kyle Thomas, an experienced La Pine snowmobiler who was killed in an avalanche on the mountain, according to previous Bulletin reporting. According to U.S. avalanche fatality data compiled by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, Thomas was the last person to die in an avalanche in Deschutes County until Griffith was killed in the Black Crater avalanche.
Backcountry avalanche risk
The avalanche that killed Hefflefinger occurred in backcountry on the Deschutes National Forest, an area forest officials suggest should be approached with caution.
“For folks who are going out into the backcountry, into avalanche terrain, they need to be checking the avalanche forecast, the Central Oregon Avalanche Center,” said Jaimie Olle, public affairs specialist for the U.S. Forest Service on the Deschutes National Forest. “And they also need to make sure they have the training and safety awareness to be out in the backcountry. That includes carrying all the appropriate gear, a shovel, a beacon and a probe. And making sure they are not only carrying them but that they know how to use them.”
Gabriel Coler, an avalanche forecaster with the Central Oregon Avalanche Center, said he believes the recent spike in deaths from avalanches are primarily because of a the “exponential growth in backcountry use.”
Coler said given how recent the Paulina Peak avalanche was, there is still a lack of information and data available on the incident.
He said the avalanche center is currently in the process of compiling reports on both the Black Crater and Paulina Peak avalanches.
“The one concrete thing we can definitely attribute more fatalities to is the exponential growth in backcountry use. Since COVID, there are many more people skiing, snowboarding and snowmobiling in the backcountry,” Coler said. “There might be other factors too, but that is the one that is not really arguable. That is a huge factor, probably the main one.”
Why avalanches happen
Coler said avalanches are dangerous because they can come out of nowhere.
“I shouldn’t say they are unpredictable entirely, but people get surprised by them obviously,” Coler said. “The two avalanches that occurred resulting in fatalities were both called slab avalanches.”
He said a slab avalanche occurs when there are multiple layers of snow, including harder, more compact snow atop a weaker layer of snow. When the weaker layer of snow slides out, the whole slab of snow, including the denser, compact snow will slide down the mountain as well.
“It can be quite a bit of snow. And often people who are riding on the surface...they aren’t necessarily interacting with that weak layer because it could be buried beneath the snow surface. So, that is why people get surprised,” Coler said.
Weather also affects the layering of the snow and its distribution on the terrain, which increases the spontaneous nature of avalanches, Coler said.
Coler said it is difficult to say why people get caught in avalanches.
Avalanches are categorized from D1-D5, he said, a D1 avalanche not being strong enough to even bury someone, and a D5 avalanche being powerful enough to destroy a village.
Coler said backcountry enthusiasts who plan to visit Paulina Peak should be more conservative when going there. He also said there is currently no forecasting done for that area, but the avalanche center plans to provide forecasting for Paulina Peak in the future.
“As backcountry users, each user is responsible to manage their own risk, no matter where they are skiing or riding, whether it is in a forecast area or not. We forecast the danger,” Coler said.
Coler said he encourages anyone planning to go to the backcountry to educate themselves on avalanche forecasting and to closely consult the center’s forecasts prior to going out.
