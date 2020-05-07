Paulina Lake Road will open on Friday and Cascade Lakes Highway will open on Tuesday, May 19, according to the Deschutes County Road Department.
Both roads will open at 6 a.m. on their scheduled opening days.
Parking and access may be limited in higher elevation areas, as there is still a significant amount of snow on the side of the road. Drivers are also advised to contact individual resorts to verify the availability of services.
For additional information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at 541-388-6581.
