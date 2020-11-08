Back when they were dating, Paul Reynolds and Ann Moore would cruise Bond and Wall streets in Downtown Bend, just as other teenagers did in the late ‘50s and early ‘60s after attending a Friday night high school football game.
Paul, now 85, had a 1951 Chrysler Crown Imperial that his grandfather had purchased. He still has it today, parked adjacent to his Bend home.
“I learned to drive in that car, dated Ann in that car, (whom he later married) and — much later — one of my sons was driving it when he turned off Franklin on to Bond and the rear axle broke,” Reynolds said one recent crisp fall afternoon. It sat in various storage places for 44 years before a friend of his volunteered to help him get it running again. Now, it’s back at Reynolds’ home.
In the 1950s, Bend was not much more than a pair of main streets linked by Third Street (which also served as a two-lane Highway 97 north and south). And Bend had one stoplight.
The Chrysler would cruise past popular shops such as Wetle’s Department Store, The Smart Shop, O’Donnell’s Market, Nicholson’s Meat Market and Lockers and a JC Penney’s. (Wetle’s burned down, the building stood where a breezeway is now, and there is a small plaque to Wetle’s in that vicinity).
The city was fairly quiet, politically and economically. Most people either worked at the mills, the hospital or downtown.
Reynolds was mayor of Bend from 1964 to 1965, and spent four years as a councilman. He was mayor when NASA asked the city if it could bring its astronauts who were training for the moon shot to Lava Butte. The terrain was not unlike the moon’s surface.
“We hosted a couple of them at our home, as did many people in Bend at that time,” Reynolds said. Astronauts visited the peak of Lava Butte and pumice fields to the south, a lava flow at McKenzie Pass, Paulina Peak, “the Hole in the Ground” and other locations, according to The Bulletin archives.
Reynolds wanted to learn the ropes of how a city was run, and believed it was part of his civic duty to be a public servant.
“I was always active and interested in the community affairs. I considered it an education. I think a person should participate in their community, but not like today, where things are so much more political,” he said. “Back then we had the Jaycees, Kiwanis, Rotary, Lyons, Soroptimists clubs and all had a community spirit, they got things done and kept up the community.”
In those days, kids drove pickup trucks with gun racks, and guns, in the backseat window, because they went hunting after school.
“I didn’t know what a door lock was for, back then,” Reynolds remarked.
Born in LaGrande, Reynolds’ father died when he was 21 months old. His mother moved back to Bend in 1937 and Paul grew up with grandparents, the Niswonger family.
Charlie Niswonger started the first funeral home in Bend in 1912. And took in a partner in 1923, George W. Winslow, who was also the first veterinarian in Bend Oregon.
“And in 1960, Ann and I bought the Winslow portion of the business and it became the Niswonger-Reynolds funeral home. We ran it for 38 years, selling it in 1996,” he said.
Back in 1953, when Paul and Ann graduated high school, Bend was just a little over 10,000 in population. It was very rural and very patriotic, Reynolds said.
“I was 1A in the draft when I graduated from high school, but I decided to attend mortuary school during the Korean War. Two months after I graduated, the war ended. So, I fell in between wars,” he said.
That doesn’t make him any less patriotic. In fact, he believes Vietnam vets got a raw deal when they returned from that war and were looked down upon.
All veterans, in his estimation, deserved to be recognized and thanked for their service.
He’s disappointed that this year there is no Veterans Day parade, but hopes locals always take the chance to thank a veteran for their service.
