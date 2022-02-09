Patti Adair is seeking reelection to the Deschutes County Commission.
Adair, 70, was first elected to the commission in 2018, and so far is the only Republican who has filed for the race. She is being challenged by Morgan Schmidt, a Democrat and youth pastor.
A Sisters area resident, Adair said she wants to run again because there are still things she wants to accomplish as a commissioner.
“I feel like I've gotten a lot done, but I feel like there is more that needs to be done,” Adair told The Bulletin.
If elected again, Adair said some of her priorities would include creating a psychiatric hospital in Central Oregon and developing more workforce housing.
Specifically, Adair said she is pushing for an unused portion of Deer Ridge Correctional Institution to be turned into a psychiatric hospital. The prison is located in Jefferson County.
At first, Adair said her goal was to build a new facility to increase more psychiatric bed capacity in Eastern Oregon, but saw potential in Deer Ridge after touring the facility in August.
“We need more mental health help in our state and in our nation," Adair said.
Finding a way to site more mobile home parks in the rural part of the county is also a priority, given that a new one hasn't been established in decades.
“We’ve got to find more workforce housing," she said.
Adair first moved to Deschutes County from California in 2014 after growing up in Eastern Oregon. Before becoming commissioner, she chaired the Deschutes County Republican Party for two years.
Adair considers some of her accomplishments to be her work lobbying to get Deschutes County two more circuit court judges, laying the groundwork for the recently completed Veterans Village project for homeless veterans, and not raising county property taxes.
"I care about our county, our future, our growth, but I also appreciate the history of Central Oregon," Adair said. "It’s really a calling to be a county commissioner. It really is a 24/7 job, but it is very close to my heart.”
The seat held by Commissioner Tony DeBone, a Republican, is also up for election. He is being challenged by Republicans Tom McManus, a retired health and safety consultant, and Scott Stuart, an insurance agent associated with the People’s Rights organization. If DeBone wins the primary, he will face Oliver Tatom, a Democrat and primary care clinic manager.
