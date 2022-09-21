stock_vote

Stock image

 Thinkstock

Immigration, climate change, homelessness and gun safety were among the issues discussed by  Deschutes County commissioner Patti Adair, and her challenger in the November general election, Morgan Schmidt, during an event hosted Wednesday by the Rotary Club of Bend at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes.

Adair touted her “can do attitude” and financial experience, pointing out that she has faced many challenges over the past four years and has overseen tremendous growth in Deschutes County.

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

