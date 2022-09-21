Immigration, climate change, homelessness and gun safety were among the issues discussed by Deschutes County Commissioner Patti Adair, and her challenger in the November general election, Morgan Schmidt, during an event hosted Wednesday by the Rotary Club of Bend at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes.
Adair touted her “can do attitude” and financial experience, pointing out that she has faced many challenges over the past four years and has overseen tremendous growth in Deschutes County.
“I feel like my track record is really indicative of someone who spends 24/7 working on the job,” Adair said. “I love my job. It’s a passion.”
Schmidt, who has been a pastor at Bend’s First Presbyterian Church for 7½ years, said she decided to run for county commissioner because serving in public office is another way she can help serve the community. As part of that service, she touted her founding of Pandemic Partners in 2020 through her church, as a way of providing community assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These two callings, or vocations, have to do with what it means to care for our community,” Schmidt said. “For me, being a pastor has never been about dogma or doctrine, but has been about, ‘what does it look like to actually serve the community that I am in.’”
Immigration
When asked if immigrants should be bused to Washington, D.C., Adair said more Americans should be made aware of the number of immigrants arriving, and what she said is a connection to the opioid crisis in Oregon and the country. Adair also said she believes immigrants bused out of certain states have signed papers that allow them to travel.
Schmidt, who acknowledged the immigration system in the United States is broken, had an entirely different perspective on the matter.
“We are a nation of immigrants,” Schmidt said. “Immigrants are the ones who have built everything that we have come to know in the United States, and when I think about immigration, obviously a national issue, not something the county commissioners can do much about in Deschutes County, but I think about the people who make our communities go. Immigrants in our community are significant contributors to our workforce.”
Homelessness and housing
Schmidt said coordination and collaboration between local community organizations, service providers and the County Commission to address homelessness in Deschutes County is key.
“We need to find places where they can camp safely, and park safely and be in transitional housing safely and have permanent supportive housing when they need it,” Schmidt said. “And we need to be reminded that the main reason people are homeless is because we don’t have enough housing.”
Adair said there are a lot of things Deschutes County can do to address the issue. She touted work she has begun in La Pine on a bunkhouse for homeless people. She also touted her work helping fund the Bethlehem Inn, Shepherd’s House Ministries, Oasis Village and the Redmond Safe Parking program.
She also mentioned the four years she has worked on China Hat Road, pointing out that there are currently 400 people living along the road to the south of Bend.
Climate Change
Adair said there are several things that can be done about climate change, including working with the state Legislature, but she stopped short of calling for the end of using diesel fuel in the agricultural industry.
“The climate is always changing, that is for sure,” Adair said. “We have changed a lot of our policies. We are using fuel that is making a difference as far as climate change. We’ve bought a lot of different vehicles that are more economical. The county with our half a billion dollar budget, clearly can make better choices for where we need to go in the future.”
Schmidt said climate change is no longer a distant fear, but is the current reality in Deschutes County, especially considering dwindling snowpacks every winter and prolonged drought. She called for more sustainable building practices, county services and more conservation efforts.
“We need to be building with an eye towards solar and electric vehicles,” Schmidt said, “especially when we start to think about the county’s role in our water situation and in fire management.”
Gun safety
On gun safety, Schmidt said given the recent shooting at Safeway, the matter must be taken very seriously. She said she supports Ballot Measure 114, which would ban magazines with a capacity of more than 10 rounds, and require criminal background checks, among other steps meant to curb gun violence. The measure will appear on the ballot in November.
“Every responsible gun owner I have spoken with supports common sense firearm regulations that are going to keep our community safer,” Schmidt said. “I’m not in a position where I want to take anybody’s guns away. That is part of our life here, especially in Deschutes County.”
If elected county commissioner, Schmidt said she would look at how to provide more mental health services for students in schools. She also mentioned considering voluntary gun buyback programs, and red flag laws as ways to make the community safer.
Adair said the question of Ballot Measure 114 is a complicated matter given recent events.
“It is a very complicated issue because it is very close to all our hearts right now…having that happen in our community,” Adair said. “It does take your breath away.”
Adair said one thing very important to her when it comes to guns is keeping them out of the wrong hands. She said she was asked by constituents about how the Safeway shooter was able to access a gun, and said such questions are on her mind.
“I really find that more education is always better. I feel like we haven’t done enough to educate our public, especially younger people when they are allowed to purchase a gun,” Adair said. “We really need to improve the classes, the amount of time you are training for gun safety. It just makes a lot of sense.”
