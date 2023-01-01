The Associated Press file photoTennessee athletic director Dave Hart, right, is taking criticism for changing the schools’ women’s athletic teams to Volunteers from the “Lady Vols” nickname long championed by head coach emeritus Pat Summitt, left.
101st Rose Bowl Oregon Ducks vs. Florida State Seminoles College Football Playoff semifinal • Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California THURSDAY: Watch it at 2 p.m. on ESPN After the game: Check our website bendbulletin.com
Pathways to Pasadena Oregon’s road to the playoffs has been much different from Florida State’s
Oregon’s road to the inaugural College Football Playoff was not necessarily easy, though at times the Ducks made it look that way.
The Ducks won 12 games by an average margin of 26.3 points, mostly blowing opponents away. One could argue that eight of those 12 victories were basically over by halftime.
Oregon’s path to Thursday’s Rose Bowl national semifinal in Pasadena, California, was in stark contrast to that of Florida State. The No. 3-seeded Seminoles (13-0) have won seven games by six points or fewer this season, and the average margin in their 13 wins is just 11.7 points.
The winner of the Rose Bowl will play the winner of Alabama-Ohio State in the national championship game on Jan. 12 in Texas. The Ducks, who are hoping to play in their second title game in five seasons, have won bowl games in three consecutive seasons since losing to Auburn in the 2010-11 championship game.
No. 2 seed Oregon (12-1) started the 2014 season with a forgettable blowout of South Dakota to get to the biggest matchup of the early season, a meeting with then-No. 7 Michigan State in Eugene.
The Spartans scored 24 points in the second quarter to take a 24-18 halftime lead, but quarterback Marcus Mariota, the eventual Heisman Trophy winner, led the Ducks back with third-quarter touchdown passes
