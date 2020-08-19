Residents in and around Camp Sherman received evacuation warnings Wednesday from the Deschutes and Jefferson county sheriff’s offices as crews continued to respond to the Green Ridge Fire.
A Level 2 “be set” evacuation notice was in place for residences north of Indian Ford Road, east of Green Ridge Road 11 and west of Fly Lake Road. Residents in those areas should leave the area or be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice, according to the sheriff’s offices.
The surrounding area, including Camp Sherman and the area west of Stevens Canyon Road, was given a Level 1 “be ready” evacuation notice. The offices advise that people in these areas make preparations to evacuate should that need arise.
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s office maintains a map with the precise locations of evacuation areas on its website. The map includes evacuation routes, and shows that U.S. Highway 20 remains open but northbound SW Highway 12 is closed at the southern end of the Level 2 area.
Lightning sparked the fire on the west side of Green Ridge Sunday, according to Lisa Clark, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Land Management. High temperatures and strong winds pushed the fire east from its original 30 acres to 500 by Tuesday night. By Wednesday afternoon, the fire had more than doubled to 1,013 acres and had no containment, Clark said. It’s burning on Deschutes National Forest land and private timberland. Around 200 firefighting crew members are on scene, Clark said, including hand crews, Hotshot crews, dozers and three helicopters.
High temperatures and low humidity, afternoon winds, and steep slopes on the western edge of the fire create challenges for firefighters, according to the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center.
The city of Sisters, only around a dozen miles from the fire, hasn’t seen severe smoke impacts from the fire, according to City Manager Cory Misley. The city is monitoring the situation closely in case a response is needed, he said. “We all take wildfire very seriously,” Misley told the Bulletin. “We don’t want to take anything for granted.”
The Green Ridge Fire is one of several burning in the state, causing haze and some “moderate” air quality ratings in parts of Central Oregon. Forest Service officials announced Wednesday a closure of parts of the Charlton Roadless Area west of the Cascade Lakes Highway in the Deschutes and Willamette National Forests. The Lily Lake Fire, which caused the closure, is burning on around 30 acres and was around 10% contained Wednesday morning, according to a Forest Service Release.
Meanwhile, the Frog Fire is burning about 40 acres in the Ochoco National Forest east of Prineville. That fire had no containment as of Tuesday evening, according to the Forest Service.
