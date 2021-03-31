Neither of Central Oregon’s largest health care centers has a fully COVID-19 vaccinated workforce.
St. Charles Health System, which has four hospitals and employs 4,500 people, reports that 72% of its staff has been vaccinated. Mosaic Medical, with 15 clinics in Central Oregon and 369 employees, has 90% of its 31 primary care providers vaccinated for COVID-19. No data was available for the other Mosiac employees.
There are a number of reasons why someone who is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine has chosen not to,” said Richard Bennett, Mosaic Medical chief clinical integration officer. “For some people it isn’t a hard no to the vaccine, but they just need more time to observe and learn before saying yes.”
Although state law does not require employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19, not having 100% participation sends a negative message to the community, said Chunhuei Chi, Oregon State University professor in the Global Health Program and director of the Center for Global Health in Corvallis.
Health officials have maintained that the best way to tamp down the spread of the virus is by creating so-called herd immunity, which is when 70% to 85% of the community is vaccinated against the virus.
“It isn’t a high enough number for a medical center,” Chi said. “A medical center should have a higher vaccination rate. It says that the health professionals are not fully accepting of the vaccine.”
In a survey of 390 Deschutes County residents, county health officials asked if residents were likely to get a COVID-19 vaccine when one became available. In an early March survey, 49% said they were very likely to get a shot in the arm and 31% said they were very unlikely, according to the survey. The top reason for not getting a vaccine, according to the survey, was because the vaccine was too new and long-term effects were unknown.
Nationwide, according to a Pew Research Center study published in December, 60% of Americans said they would definitely or probably get a vaccine for the coronavirus, if one were available today, up from 51% who said this in September. About 4 in 10, or 39% said they definitely or probably would not get a coronavirus vaccine, according to the same study
“Hospitals and health centers are where our most vulnerable Oregonians are, and we have to protect them,” said Jonathan Modie, an Oregon Health Authority spokesman. “OHA strongly recommends vaccinations for the health and safety of the community.
“We’re not out of the woods yet. A lot of people have been vaccinated in Oregon, but many have not. Almost everyone has been affected by the pandemic: either a family member or a friend has gotten sick, people have not visited loved ones, or not been able to travel. It’s difficult for everyone.”
Under Oregon law and Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Occupational Safety and Health rules, employees must wear a mask, but cannot be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Rudy Owens, Oregon Health Authority public affairs specialist, said in an email. There is no state or federal law requiring COVID-19 vaccinations, but school-age children are required to be vaccinated against other diseases, but there are exemptions.
“The Oregon Health Authority hopes that health care providers will get vaccinated against COVID-19 and encourages individuals who are eligible to get vaccinated,” Owens said. “Health care providers, whether they are vaccinated or not, must follow OHA’s infection control guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
St. Charles vaccination rate doesn’t provide a breakdown between patient-care and non patient-care employees who received the vaccine. However, an in-house survey done in December by St. Charles found that 90% of its medical professionals said they wanted to become vaccinated against COVID-19.
“We cannot legally require our caregivers to get vaccinated, but we strongly encourage them to do so,” said Lisa Goodman, St. Charles Health System spokeswoman. “Anecdotally, we believe our health system’s vaccination rate is similar to or even higher than other hospital systems across the nation.”
Chi said that the best way to contain the COVID-19 pandemic is through vaccinations, even though little is known about how long they are effective in providing immunity.
“If we don’t contain it, we run the risk of the virus continuing to mutate,” Chi said. “The current vaccines are good against these current variants, but we run the risk of not being able to protect against the future mutations.”
