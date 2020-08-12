After more than 11 years, the western side of the former mine off Lower Bridge Way in Terrebonne has been rezoned for rural residential housing.
The Deschutes County Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved rezoning 410 acres in light of the property receiving a “no further action” letter from the Department of Environmental Quality, which means contaminants on the site do not exceed what the DEQ considers to be an acceptable level and that the developers don’t need to do anything else to clean it up.
The Oregon Health Authority also has determined there is no apparent public health hazard related to residential use of the western parcel of the former diatomaceous earth mine.
“The report confirms that measured concentrations of contaminants in soil, groundwater, and air are too low to harm the health of potential future residents,” according to the OHA letter.
Rezoning this half of the former mine is a major milestone for Lower Bridge LLC, which has been cleaning up and planning to build housing on this property for years. In 2009, the commission signed a document saying these 410 acres would be rezoned for residential purposes once the property received approval from OHA and DEQ.
The mine, where diatomaceous earth — used for mechanical insecticide, cat litter and other products — was extracted in the early 20th century, was also used to dispose of hazardous waste such as cyanide and lead in the 1970s, according to county documents.
For more than a decade, Lower Bridge LLC has been working to build a 19-lot subdivision on the eastern 145 acres of land between the Deschutes River and Lower Bridge Way, which was rezoned in 2009. Wednesday’s action adds 410 more acres for them to consider.
The project has long been controversial. Neighbors, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Central Oregon LandWatch and the state parks department have all raised concerns in the past about whether the eastern portion is safe to build on, how the development would affect the environment and scenic waterways and that it would set a precedent for denser development in areas with flood plains.
Plans for the newly rezoned part of the former mine were not discussed at the meeting Wednesday.
(0) comments
