REDMOND — Familiar animals were present at The Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo this Thursday: chickens, rabbits, goats, sheep, pigs, cows and horses.
One unfamiliar sight, however, soared overhead.
Parrots.
The birds, majestic and brilliantly hued, flew in wide circles above funnel cake carts, sellers in booths slinging wares and wide-eyed fairgoers.
After completing a circle, the birds gracefully landed on the outstretched arm of Chris Biro, a tall man clad in pirate garb: tricorn hat, ruffled purple shirt and cavalier boots with a bayonet and a blunderbuss hanging from his belt.
He stood on a small stage surrounded by an array of kaleidoscopic birds before a small but impressive pirate ship.
Biro, the pirate from Walla Walla, Washington, and executive director of Bird Recovery International, has been working with parrots for some 30 years.
In college, Biro bought a blue and gold macaw, and he became known for cruising through Walla Walla on his Honda motorcycle with the bird perched on his shoulder.
“I made the front page of the local newspaper and things got a little out of control,” Biro said. “So I decided to become a pirate.”
Biro began appearing at fairs and other events, where people took photos with him and his growing collection of parrots. Soon after that, Biro made a discovery: he learned to train his parrots to “free fly,” or, to fly away from the trainer and return.
Biro said it’s his “claim to fame” in the bird world. He now has over 25 trained parrots, and he’s adopted more than a hundred over the years. He also teaches students how to train parrots — “people from over 30 countries” — and now, he’s using his techniques to inform parrot conservation around the world.
His show isn’t a trick show, Biro said. It’s educational, and he loves to see the awe and wonder when people interact with a parrot for the first time in their lives.
To demonstrate the intelligence of his parrots, Biro often has them repeat song lyrics sung by fairgoers. The birds only need to hear them once.
“Parrots are incredible birds,” Biro said.
It wasn’t Biro’s first time at the Deschutes County Fair, but he was happy to be back after last year’s hiatus.
He wasn’t alone. Energy was in the air as fairgoers partook in all the activities that were canceled last year due to the pandemic.
In the crafting area, a group of women in a circle worked on a large quilt. Surrounding them were arrays of preserves, baked goods, produce and flower arrangements. Crafters stood proudly next to their achievements as fairgoers wandered past.
Outside one could hear the tumbling of rides and the joyous cries of riders at the carnival. Always visible in the distance was the slow turning of the pink Ferris wheel. The smell of barbecue, lemonade and hay wafted through the air.
For many, it was good to be back.
“I love the fair,” said Christine Rivera, leaving the fairgrounds with her family in the afternoon.
“I’m definitely glad it happened this year.”
