A parklet program created by the city of Bend to help struggling businesses through the pandemic is poised to become permanent early next year.
But downtown businesses will have to pay if they wish to continue with or start a new parklet, which is a sidewalk extension that is built out into parking lanes or spaces to provide people with more space for things like outdoor dining, according to Ben Hemson, the city’s business advocate.
On Wednesday, the Bend City Council will have a work session to discuss the details of a permanent program, which would be made permanent in city code, Hemson said. The current parklet program is a pilot that was set up quickly to help businesses downtown, which were struggling to make ends meet because of state mandated, COVID-19 capacity restrictions.
“I think by now we're feeling pretty confident capacity restrictions aren't coming back, so it's time to transition," Hemson said.
One of the biggest proposed changes is that businesses that wish to have a parklet would have to pay a $255 application fee, said Hemson. Businesses would also have to pay $100 a month for each parking space the parklet occupies. The proposed change would also only allow 5% of parking spaces downtown to be occupied by parklets.
In a survey of downtown businesses done three weeks ago, Hemson said the majority of respondents said they thought there should be some cost associated with having a parklet.
The survey also revealed concerns some businesses had about safety and the aesthetics of the parklets, which is why a permanent program will have some form of design standards, Hemson said.
"It's not going to be just a patio on skids with some ribbon on the outside...it's going to actually have to have some heft to it,” Hemson said.
When the program was first started, the city put up safety barriers around the parklets to quicken the process. But now, safety, design and funding will be the responsibility of the business.
These changes, among other factors, will likely lead to fewer businesses having parklets, Hemson said. With restaurants allowed to have full-capacity indoor dining again, some restaurants are finding themselves in positions where they don’t have enough resources to serve the added capacity that comes from the seats outside.
Because of the costs, parklets are also more likely to be smaller, Hemson said. He also said he wouldn’t be surprised if more restaurants choose to apply for parklets only seasonally when the weather is nice.
This topic will be discussed during the City Council work session beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
