Despite a pandemic, neighbors around Smith Rock State Park again are starting to see parking issues in their neighborhood.
For years, people with homes near the state park in Terrebonne have raised concerns about too many cars parking along 17th Street and Wilcox Avenue when parking lots at the state park are full, said Chris Doty, the director of Deschutes County's road department. Neighbors say the spillover causes safety and livability issues.
Visitors to the park have doubled in the last eight years, Doty said.
“Everyone has been patient, but it appears that some of that patience is starting to wear off within the neighborhood,” Doty said in an email.
On Wednesday, the Deschutes County Commission will discuss possible solutions, which include creating more overflow parking, putting parking restrictions on the two streets and starting a shuttle service.
“It is our hope that this plan will presumably address the spillover parking issue by either restricting access, supplying more on-site parking, or finding a way to park off-site and shuttle to the site,” Doty said in an email. “In the meantime, the Park has added some temporary on-site parking and made other changes, however this has not fully solved the problem.”
These solutions have been discussed before. But with new management overseeing Smith Rock State Park and a new county commission, it was time to revisit the issue, said J.R. Collier, a region manager for Oregon State Parks.
Any major changes must be added into the park’s master plan, which requires public input before it can be adopted.
“We’re trying to have this conversation now so if anything else needs to be added in there it can be added in,” Collier said.
Doty said part of the problem seen this year could be related to more parking being restricted due the park system’s attempt to limit capacity due to COVID-19. But those restrictions only lasted a few weeks, and recently all of the parking lots have been open, Collier said.
Collier said when it comes to parking at Smith Rock, a balance needs to be struck between providing enough parking and managing visitor capacity in a way that doesn’t ruin natural resources and park infrastructure.
“It’s a destination,” Collier said. “We don’t want to be in the place of turning people away...but conversely there’s a carrying capacity to the land we have to be responsible (for) as well,” Collier said.
For example, Collier said the park system isn’t against the idea of a shuttle, but notes that it could bring even more people into the park than are already coming.
“There’s a lot of logistics to work out about a shuttle. Is someone paying for it? Is it supposed to be self sustaining?” Collier said.
And before proposing additional parking areas, Collier said he wants to know whether the county is interested in giving the cars that line 17th Street and Wilcox Avenue a place to go.
The meeting begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday online at the county’s website.
