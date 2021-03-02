Before the parking restrictions took effect two years ago around McKay Park in Bend, local optometrist Patrick Ayres would regularly arrive at his office off Shevlin Hixon Drive to find vans parked on the street plugged into the side of his building, siphoning off power.
On top of that, much of the parking around his business was being used by campers instead of his customers and employees. It’s a problem that had been plaguing businesses in the area for years.
But ever since the city of Bend put in and enforced four-hour parking limits in this area as a part of a pilot project two years ago in response to these complaints, Ayres said the problems have decreased by 99%.
“It’s helped a lot. It was much needed,” Ayres said, referring to the parking time limits. “Before the restrictions, this was turning into a campground unfortunately down here.”
After what several businesses and the city deem a successful trial period, these restrictions may now become permanent.
On Wednesday, the Bend City Council will vote on whether to establish the area around McKay Park as a formal parking district. The district would make permanent four-hour parking restrictions and a permit program that allows employees and residents of businesses and homes in the area to use street parking.
The parking district would encompass SW Commerce Avenue from SW Columbia Street to NW Allen Road; SW Shevlin Hixon Drive from SW Columbia Street to SW Simpson Avenue; SW Bradbury Way from SW Shevlin Hixon Drive to SW Simpson Avenue; and on SW Allen Road and SW Crowell Way, according to city documents.
Before the pilot project, the area around McKay Park was a popular hang out for lifestyle vehicle campers, making it an unofficial campground for people who would come to use amenities like the Bend Whitewater Park. There were even stories of surfers “deck changing” in and out of swimwear in the open in front of businesses.
Overall, Parking Services Division Manager Tobias Marx said Tuesday he considers the pilot program a success story.
“This actually made the difference for the people who live there and work there,” he said.
Residents and employees in the area, like Ayres, generally agree with him — a community survey conducted in the fall showed that 88% of survey respondents said their parking situation had improved since the restrictions were put in place, Marx said.
“Besides a small group of out-of-town campers … we don’t really get any complaints anymore,” Marx said.
If the council agrees to amend the code to make this parking district permanent, there will be 80 parking permits available for employees and residents who work and live in this area to park longer than four hours. Residential permits will cost $25 a month to match a similar parking permit program in the Old Bend Neighborhood, Marx said, and employee permits for businesses will cost $30 a month.
The money that comes from the permit fees and citations would be split between a general parking services fund and a separate fund that would pay for neighborhood safety improvements, according to a previous interview with Marx.
Businesses in the area say that making these restrictions permanent are important now more than ever, with a new apartment complex being built near McKay Park off SW Shevlin Hixon Drive. There is a fear the streets around the apartment complex will be used as overflow street parking for residents or their guests, said Whitney Sproul, the office administrator at River Park Family Dentistry.
“We’re in agreement here: continue the program, please,” Sproul said Tuesday.
