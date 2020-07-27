Parking on streets surrounding Smith Rock State Park is now prohibited.
On Monday, the Deschutes County Commission voted unanimously to ban parking along Wilcox Avenue, which is a major road near the park, as well as other surrounding streets after hearing years of complaints from neighbors.
Those who live in the neighborhood say having several cars parked along the county road is a safety issue.
The state park system will create 25 more parking spots at the park in an overflow lot to accommodate the cars that otherwise would have been forced to park alongside the road, according to county documents.
Parking restrictions will be added to following areas:
• NE Smith Rock Way, from NE First Street to NE 33rd Street.
• NE Wilcox Avenue, from NE First Street to the Crook County border.
• NE First Street, from NE Smith Rock Way to NE Wilcox Avenue.
• NE Fifth Street, from NE Wilcox Avenue to 2,130 feet north of NE Wilcox Avenue.
• NE Ninth Street, from NE Wilcox Avenue to NE Cayuse Avenue.
• NE 17th Street, from NE Smith Rock Way to NE Wilcox Avenue.
• NE 33rd Street, from NE Smith Rock Way to NE Wilcox Avenue.
• NE Xenolith Street.
• NE Xenolith Drive.
