Parents of students who attend a popular magnet school on Bend’s west side vehemently protested to the Bend-La Pine School Board on Tuesday night after the forthcoming transfer of three teachers at the school caused students emotional turmoil Friday, the last day of school.
Superintendent Steve Cook apologized for the upset and frustration the district-level decisions caused at Highland Magnet at Kenwood School. He said school district officials performed a culture assessment at Highland several months ago after years of issues between building administrators and staff regarding professionalism in interactions and communication. The Resulting changes — including the involuntary transfers of Becky Erikkson and Cami Green to other schools and Alicia Vickery to a different position at Highland — were not made lightly.
During the assessment, district officials spoke to 31 staff members about strengths and weaknesses of the school’s culture to figure out why there were so many issues, and to get a sense of where staff were struggling. The district’s ultimate goal was that the school’s professional culture would support all students, staff and families, Scott Maben, the district’s communications director, said in an email.
Staff members spoke of the strong commitment they had to teaching and to the families in the Highland community, but also shared divisions regarding administrative support, communication and unprofessional behavior, said Cook. He added that communication had become toxic between Highland staff members.
“What were the next things to do? And that was, make some decisions about how best to move forward,” Cook said Tuesday night at the school board meeting. “This was a challenging mechanism, and the feedback tonight notwithstanding, it’s important for us to hear that feedback, and we do owe this community of learners, our students, an apology for what they experienced for the last day of school, and how that occurred.”
Cook said he welcomes feedback from parents and the community regarding concern over the transfers.
Parents praised teachers Green and Erikkson, and implored the district to reverse the transfer decisions. They described the last day of school, Friday, as being chaotic.
Heather Tweedie, a room parent in Erikkson’s class, said her fourth grade daughter was brought in to console her first grader after she was told Erikkson, a first grade teacher, would not be returning to Highland next school year. Half of Highland’s students were crying by the end of the day, she said.
“How can somebody with even a quarter of a heart, make this decision that this is the right timing for this? It felt malicious; it felt like an attack, and it felt like our kids were collateral damage,” she told the Bulletin on Monday morning.
Tweedie began an effort for parents to send positive messages to Erikkson.
Parents also began a Change.org petition to retransfer Vickery, Erikkson, and Green back to their original teaching positions at Highland. The petition had 480 signatures as of Wednesday afternoon.
Christina Bright, who has two children taught by Erikkson and Green this year, thanked the teachers for the support they gave in and out of the classroom.
“Highland has 4/5 blended classrooms, and the fourth graders, my daughter included, had been so excited for the first year they would loop with the teacher (Green). And they were in tears. There were fifth grade boys curled up in a ball on the classroom floor, crying, when they heard their teacher was not coming back,” she told the board.
Cook said personnel moves between schools occur every year for a variety of reasons. He said these decisions were not disciplinary and that the teachers were not losing their jobs. Due to employee confidentiality rights, neither Cook nor Maben were able to share details on specifically why these teachers were transferred.
Per the district’s policies, the teachers were informed of the upcoming transfers by the end of the school year, said Cook. They met with district officials in-person Friday afternoon.
Highland Magnet at Kenwood, formerly known as Kenwood School, is housed in a 100-year-old brick building on Newport Avenue. Its curriculum is based around the Scottish Storyline method, which helps students learn by integrating different subjects into one theme.
Brian Kissell, who has been Highland’s principal since 2015, accepted a position in another district next year. He was not involved in the culture assessment. Scott Edmondson will start as Highland’s principal July 1. He is currently the principal at R.E. Jewell Elementary. Cook affirmed that Edmondson will receive training in Highland’s Scottish Storyline method.
