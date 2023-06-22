Highland school

This May 2010 file photo shows the Highland Magnet at Kenwood School in Bend.

 Bulletin file photo

Parents of students who attend a popular magnet school on Bend’s west side vehemently protested to the Bend-La Pine School Board on Tuesday night after the forthcoming transfer of three teachers at the school caused students emotional turmoil Friday, the last day of school.

Superintendent Steve Cook apologized for the upset and frustration the district-level decisions caused at Highland Magnet at Kenwood School. He said school district officials performed a culture assessment at Highland several months ago after years of issues between building administrators and staff regarding professionalism in interactions and communication. The Resulting changes — including the involuntary transfers of Becky Erikkson and Cami Green to other schools and Alicia Vickery to a different position at Highland — were not made lightly.

