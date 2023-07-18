As school shootings and random gun violence becomes more prevalent in the United States, Bend-La Pine Schools is preparing for the worst by working with local emergency responders to train staff on how to respond when someone is bleeding profusely due to a traumatic injury.

The training is meant to prepare for a possible school shooting and also for scenarios that involve profuse bleeding, including accidents with tools or equipment, officials at Bend-La Pine Schools said.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

jsiess@bendbulletin.com, 541-617-7820

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.