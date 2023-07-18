As school shootings and random gun violence becomes more prevalent in the United States, Bend-La Pine Schools is preparing for the worst by working with local emergency responders to train staff on how to respond when someone is bleeding profusely due to a traumatic injury.
The training is meant to prepare for a possible school shooting and also for scenarios that involve profuse bleeding, including accidents with tools or equipment, officials at Bend-La Pine Schools said.
Bend Fire & Rescue, which hosts free community classes once a month on how to stop someone from bleeding profusely, as well as CPR, said these skills can save lives.
Drew Norris, the deputy chief of emergency medical services for Bend Fire & Rescue, said there has been an increase in interest in the training, especially from area school districts.
“With all the gun violence we’ve had, and school shootings, we’ve taught all of our high schools and middle schools in Central Oregon, here in Bend at least, Stop the Bleed classes,” Norris said. “The biggest interest we see for this is typically people who have kids or work with kids where there is potentially going to be a shooting.”
Norris said the class includes how to pack a wound, control bleeding by placing direct pressure on the closest artery, and putting on a tourniquet. Norris said during the Safeway shooting last summer, both police and paramedics were equipped with tourniquets, which are essential tools to stopping severe bleeding.
Amber Hossick, a volunteer for community outreach with Bend Fire & Rescue, said, in addition to school faculty and staff, 446 students took the class this last academic year. One of the motivating factors for offering the classes to staff and students in Bend-La Pine Schools was due to the staggering rise in gun violence in schools, Hossick said.
“When we go into the classroom, we do not talk about school shootings under any circumstance,” she said. “We ask the kids why they need to learn this, and 90% of the time that is the reason they say. But we remind them that one of the first times Bend fire deployed a tourniquet was when a lady was doing dishes and it slipped…and it sliced her radial artery.”
Scott Maben, the director of communications for Bend-La Pine Schools, told The Bulletin in an email that for many years the district has worked with Bend Fire & Rescue to schedule the training for interested staff.
“This past March we hosted trainings at La Pine Elementary School and Caldera High School. All of our schools are equipped with bleed kits that can be used to quickly stop blood loss until medical personnel arrive,” Maben said.
Maben said tools like defibrillators and hemorrhage-control supplies are becoming more common in schools and workplaces.
“We want to be well prepared to prevent our employees, students or visitors from experiencing life-threatening blood loss, whether from accidental injury or a violent incident,” Maben said.
Kolina Watt-García, a social studies teacher at Bend and Caldera high schools, said she was fortunate to learn the skills similar to those taught by Bend Fire & Rescue while teaching in Las Vegas prior to coming to Bend four years ago.
Watt-García said the skills that are taught in the Stop the Bleed class are life skills that everyone should seek to acquire.
“To be honest, I think after taking the training it was just tremendously helpful to have that knowledge,” she said. “I didn’t realize how much pressure is actually needed in a tourniquet to stop the bleed.”
Petar Hossick, the emergency medical services training captain for Bend fire, said Stop the Bleed is equivalent to CPR, but for bleeding instead of cardiac arrest.
“Right now, across the medical system, we don’t have a good replacement for the stuff that runs through your vessels. We need to keep red stuff inside you for as long as we can until the trauma surgeons can get in there and fix whatever’s wrong,” Hossick said. “It’s just the more (blood) we keep in people, the much better chance they have of surviving.”
While a school shooting is the worst case scenario, Tami Pike, a registered nurse and assistant director of health services for Bend-La Pine Schools, said the training is also meant to prepare staff to respond in the case of a variety of possible accident scenarios in a school setting.
“Having individuals trained in Stop the Bleed techniques within the school community helps to ensure that immediate action can be taken to control bleeding until professional medical support arrives,” Pike said.
Preparing school staff in Bend how to respond in the case of traumatic injury isn’t the only way local schools are preparing for worst case scenarios. Last month area school districts, law enforcement, and fire and ambulance services participated in a mass casualty drill at Elton Gregory Middle School in Redmond designed to prepare students and staff for a school shooting scenario.
