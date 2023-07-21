In this Bulletin file photo, members of Oregon Veterans Motorcycle Association sing happy birthday to Pearl Harbor survivor Dick Higgins of Bend as he celebrated his 100th birthday during a surprise parade on July 24, 2021.
Dick Higgins, the oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor in Central Oregon, and six-year-old Isaiah Warren salute each other after talking about Warren's toy airplane inside the Erickson Aircraft Collection museum during the Airshow of the Cascades in Madras on Aug. 27, 2022.
Dick Higgins, the oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor in Central Oregon, looks through a book with photos from his 97th birthday on the back deck of his home in Bend on Wednesday. Higgins will be celebrating his 101st birthday on Sunday, July 24, 2022.
Dick Higgins, Central Oregon’s oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor, turns 102 years old on Monday, and the community is invited to participate in a parade in his honor this Sunday in Bend.
The last time there was a birthday parade for Higgins was on his 100th birthday when at least 200 vehicles participated, said Larry Moyer, one of the parade organizers and the president of the High Desert Eagles chapter of the Oregon Veterans Motorcycle Association.
“We encourage anybody to come in any vehicle of any kind,” Moyer said of Sunday’s parade which will begin at High Desert Middle School at 61111 SE 27th Street in Bend. Participants are asked to arrive at 3:45 p.m. to prepare before setting off at 4 p.m.
Moyer said the parade will begin at the middle school and move north on SE 27th Street before turning left on Ferguson Road. On Mount Vista Drive, the parade will turn right, passing Higgins’ house on the left. The parade will then turn left on Victory Loop which circles around the neighborhood and back to Higgins' house.
Higgins will be sitting outside his home in the shade to greet the parade, Moyer said.
Angela Norton, Higgins’ granddaughter, said she isn’t involved in the parade but is moved that the community continues to honor her grandfather.
“He looks better than ever. It’s so sweet, his dermatologist just said to him the other day, she said, ‘You are looking even younger.’ So, whatever he is doing he is doing it well,” Norton said. “He’ll always attribute it to that good old Dust Bowl dust, growing up in the Depression. He said that is what made him live long.”
Norton said she and her family are blessed that Higgins is still around and telling stories. In fact, on Thursday, Higgins told one of his favorite memories from his childhood on his Instagram feed about when his father would splurge and buy him root beer floats whenever he'd sell a bale of cotton in town.
“You don’t know if there is going to be 103 next year, so realizing every moment is precious with him and trying to instill that especially with our kids. So the great grandkids know how lucky they are to have him in their lives, and to take advantage of every moment they have with him to ask him for stories about his life," Norton said.
Norton said on Sunday her grandfather will be eating one of his favorites, shrimp pasta, for dinner. And for desert: A root beer float.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.