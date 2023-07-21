Higgins (copy)
In this Bulletin file photo, members of Oregon Veterans Motorcycle Association sing happy birthday to Pearl Harbor survivor Dick Higgins of Bend as he celebrated his 100th birthday during a surprise parade on July 24, 2021.

Dick Higgins, Central Oregon’s oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor, turns 102 years old on Monday, and the community is invited to participate in a parade in his honor this Sunday in Bend.

The last time there was a birthday parade for Higgins was on his 100th birthday when at least 200 vehicles participated, said Larry Moyer, one of the parade organizers and the president of the High Desert Eagles chapter of the Oregon Veterans Motorcycle Association.

Dick Higgins, the oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor in Central Oregon, looks through a book with photos from his 97th birthday on the back deck of his home in Bend on Wednesday. Higgins will be celebrating his 101st birthday on Sunday, July 24, 2022.
 Dick Higgins, the oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor in Central Oregon, and six-year-old Isaiah Warren salute each other after talking about Warren's toy airplane inside the Erickson Aircraft Collection museum during the Airshow of the Cascades in Madras on Aug. 27, 2022.
