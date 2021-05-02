Due to a late delivery issue, Parade Magazine is not in today's Sunday newspaper.
However, one can view Parade on our e-edition at https://bendbulletin-or.newsmemory.com/
Parade will be inserted in the news few days. We apologize for the inconvenience.
