We’re not done with them yet. The plump and fuzzy Pandora moths, with their black-and-yellow bumblebee bodies and gray and pink wings, are back this summer in Central Oregon.
Like any ordinary moth, the native insect converges around large lights in parking lots, big box stores and baseball fields. But Pandora moths are hardly ordinary. With wingspans 2- to 4 -inches long, they fly around and stick to walls and trees.
They also nestle on forest trails, where they sometimes crunch under hikers’ shoes.
The moth invasion is not expected to be as overwhelming as the summer of 2017, when staff at Bend Elks baseball games had to use leaf blowers to clear the moths from the walkways.
“We have had our fair share of moths in years past,” said Bend Elks general manager Kelsey Hirko. “We definitely noticed a decrease this year than in previous years, thankfully. We have not had to pull the moth blower out to clear the way.”
But thousands of moths will still be visible across the region this summer, said Robbie Flowers, entomologist with the Deschutes National Forest.
“They are around the community,” Flowers said. “I don’t think they will be as bad as last time around, but I tend to be optimistic.”
Flowers believes this is the last year of a multiyear outbreak, which usually occurs every 10 to 20 years. This outbreak began in 2015 and has seen three generations of Pandora moths live out their two-year life spans from larvae to moth.
“If we can survive through this year, we will be in the clear for a while,” Flowers said.
During the recent outbreak, the larvae covered the forests in even numbered years, spiking in 2018 when the U.S. Forest Service mapped 145,000 acres of pine tree damage in Central Oregon. The larvae feed on the foliage of pine trees, causing extensive defoliation.
Forest Service staff found less damage in 2020 and noticed much of the larvae had a noticeable disease, which is what ultimately kills the moths and ends the outbreak.
“They follow this natural curve,” Flowers said. “We are in that back half of the curve at this point. There will be moths flying around this year, but we do see an overall decline.”
Pandora moths are one of the largest American forest insects. They are found in areas with pine tree forests and volcanic soil, such as Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah and Wyoming.
In Central Oregon, the moths are drawn to the forests, from Crater Lake to Bend. The moths appear in July and August and lay eggs that stick to pine trees over the winter and turn into caterpillars the following spring.
The first recorded outbreak in Central Oregon was in the 1890s on the Klamath Indian Reservation.
“There’s this long history in the area,” Flowers said. “I think it shows the resilience of nature.”
While the moths can be a disturbing sight, Flowers urges residents not to worry. The outbreaks are a natural phenomenon and are not harmful to humans or pets, Flowers said.
“My best advice is to tolerate this natural event,” he said.
Flowers has grown fascinated with the moths. Despite years of research, many facts about them are a mystery. Nobody knows what leads to the outbreaks or how the moths relate to populations in other states.
Similar to cicadas, the moths have a perplexing existence and will not be detected for decades at a time, Flower said. But then an outbreak begins, and cities like Bend are inundated with the insect.
“All of a sudden, nature crashes into your world,” Flowers said. “It’s good to be reminded that nature continues to persist in light of all the changes.”
