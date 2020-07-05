Near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, when schools and businesses were all shutting down, Crystal Henderson was one of a handful of child care providers who were able to stay open in an emergency capacity.
But as the months marched on, it became clear to Henderson — who was the family programs director for the Bend extension of the YMCA — that providing child care during the pandemic was not going to be sustainable.
In March, Henderson had to close the preschool section of the program in conjunction with the Bend-La Pine Schools schedule. COVID-19 restrictions forced Henderson to halve the number of children she could serve from roughly 45 to 20, and with that came the realization she was not going to be able to financially support other youth programs the YMCA offers — or her own salary — if she continued to operate.
Between continuing declining revenues and licensing uncertainty with the state, Henderson made the decision to close the facility Tuesday, leaving nine people out of work. And with more unknowns mounting about what the world will look like by this fall, she is not sure when or how she could reopen.
“There’s no plans as of now to return because we don’t have the ability to plan,” Henderson said.
As the pandemic continues, child care advocates fear stories like Henderson’s could become common for providers in Central Oregon. Nearly half of all child care centers could close without adequate federal funding in Central Oregon, said Karen Prow, the director of child care resources at the nonprofit NeighborImpact.
This estimate is from state and national research, Prow said. According to the Center for American Progress, 49% of child care facilities could close nationally. In Oregon, that means there could be nearly six children for every available spot after the pandemic ends, according to the same data.
Prow said NeighborImpact is working hard to make sure this rate of attrition isn’t seen in Central Oregon.
“It’s like restaurants: you can’t cut back the number of clients and not adjust your budget,” Prow said. “And when you can’t adjust down anymore, you don’t have a lot of options left.”
Before the pandemic hit, Central Oregon was already facing a child care shortage, with nearly three children for every available slot, said Megan Norris, the child care accelerator for the Bend Chamber of Commerce. As of last week, about half of Central Oregon’s daycares were closed, Norris said, though that does not mean they intend to be closed forever.
Whatever child care problems Central Oregon had before will only be worse when the world opens back up if more isn’t done to keep existing facilities open, she said.
“We had a (child care) desert, and now, we’re in a severe drought,” Norris said.
Some of the biggest challenges in keeping child care afloat are capacity and federal funding, Norris said. The facilities currently working on an emergency basis are at only 71% capacity, which means less money coming in to help pay for staff, rent and other expenses, Norris said.
Low capacity can be attributed to a mix of more people staying home and therefore not needing child care, or not feeling ready or comfortable to bring children back because of health concerns.
That’s why Norris said it is important for her to keep advocating for the state to release more of the $38 million that was allocated by the federal government to support child care. She said about $10 million has been released so far.
“We need to keep existing providers open,” Norris said. “If we can’t do that, we won’t have space to send our kids. And that’s a priority.”
There have been local efforts to try to keep child care centers afloat. The county and the City of Bend have contributed $50,000 each into a type of relief fund through which NeighborImpact offers small grants between $2,000 and $5,000 to help child care facilities pay rent and other expenses, Prow said.
Prow said she is also helping child care providers apply for grants, and the Paycheck Protection Program loans offered to small businesses by the federal government because they are forgivable. Other loans are not as feasible for most child care providers, Prow said, because the profit margins for child care centers are so small.
But what local governments can do, at the end of the day, is limited.
“Oregon (is) now the only state in the US, based on the best information that I have, where the Governor/State is withholding local government funds from local governments,” Carolyn Eagan, the city of Bend’s director of economic development, said in an email. “We cannot address any of our local acute economic issues without those federally designated funds.”
Despite the challenges, Stephanie Krause, owner of Bloom Children’s Center in Bend, is still trying to make it work. After closing her business on March 17, Krause reopened her center June 15 after spending the spring doing renovations in her new location.
But with restrictions forcing Krause to run her business with half the number of kids, there are often times when she cannot afford to pay herself.
She knows making the choice to run a child care center amid this pandemic in many ways is unsustainable. But she also knows in the long run, her business needs to survive for when families go back to work and need services again.
“You don’t go into (child care) to make vast amounts of money,” Krause said. “People in the field of child care are in it because we are passionate about supporting children and families. We are resilient people … but there does come a point where it just isn’t possible. And that’s the point where providers are sitting right now.”
