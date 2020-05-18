All over the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the way people get about their lives.
But in Bend, the pandemic may change the way local candidates can get on the ballot.
On Wednesday, the Bend City Council will consider an ordinance that would allow someone to file for an open seat on the council by paying a fee. This is an option the state offers in general, but in Bend specifically, the only way to get on the ballot for a seat on the council is by getting 150 signatures from voting members of the community.
But with COVID-19 guidance from the state keeping people 6 feet apart and dissauding interactions with large groups of people, getting signatures could be a more difficult, complicated task.
“Obviously with the situation we’re in now, asking candidates to go have in person contacts would be problematic,” City Manager Eric King said during a May 6 City Council meeting.
The pandemic is highlighting the need for alternatives during political campaigns, which are often characterized by meeting people face-to-face or by holding events for large groups of people. While candidates have been able to hold forums and talk to voters more virtually, state election law does not allow electronic signatures for nominating petitions.
Three candidates who have announced their intention to run for open seats on the Bend City Council recently co-wrote a letter asking councilors to support a fee no greater than $75 or the option to reduce the number of signatures down to 100.
“We do not expect any candidate to collect all 100 signatures at once. But assuming we are in Phase 2 of re-opening under the State’s COVID-19 response by the filing period in June, a 100-person petition mirrors the number that State officials believe is appropriate for gatherings,” the letter states. “If the public health situation simply does not allow for in-person signatures in June 2020, candidates can default to paying a fee.”
At the moment, the city is recommending the filing fee to be $25, which would be in line with other communities, according to city documents.
The candidates and writers of the letter — Anthony Broadman, Melanie Kebler and Kat Mastrangelo — all said in separate interviews they felt gathering signatures was an important part of the process because it allows candidates to meet voters and hear about their issues.
“I like being in a crowd. I like talking to different people … not being able to do that right now is not great,” Kebler said.
But they also said there should be an option for a candidate who does not feel comfortable coming into contact with so many people, even if 6 feet away.
Broadman believes with the right planning, candidates can gather signatures safely, albeit at a distance and with disinfected pens. But if there is a resurgence in cases, it is important to have another option to protect the health of the candidates and community.
“I certainly wouldn’t want for any of my campaign activity to be the source of someone getting ill,” Broadman said.
In an initial discussion on May 6, the City Council appeared generally supportive of adding the filing fee as an option for these unprecedented times, but emphasized the importance of having signatures to get on the ballot.
“I believe it provides some defining point in … a candidate’s interest in running to show that effort,” said Councilor Chris Piper, who is also running to keep his seat on the council.
Councilor Barb Campbell was supportive of an affordable filing fee, but questioned the logic in reducing the number of signatures required.
“That seems kind of strange to me,” Campbell said May 6. “‘Well, it’s not OK to endanger 150 people, but you can endanger 75?’”
While the changes being considered are meant to be temporary only through the end of the year, figuring out long-term alternatives to in-person signature gathering is imperative, Mastrangelo said.
“This is probably not going to be our last pandemic,” Mastrangelo said.
