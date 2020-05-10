Pandemic has robbed new mothers of some of their joy

If life was normal, Dawn Sikhamsouk would already have a photo of her newborn daughter, Avery, taken with her parents and grandparents. For as many generations back as Sikhamsouk can remember, it has been tradition for all of the grandparents and great-grandparents to gather for a photo with the baby shortly after birth. Her first two children have those photos.
But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Avery won’t have that photo. The first time Sikhamsouk’s parents saw her daughter was standing 6 feet away in a doorway.
“It’s heartbreaking,” she said.
Few moments in life bring people together like the birth of a child. Typically, it’s a milestone marked by baby showers and relatives coming together, each taking turns to hold the newest member of the family.
But for many soon-to-be and new mothers, the COVID-19 pandemic has robbed them of these joyous events. Many are facing difficulties they never anticipated, and facing those difficulties without the support of other mothers and extended family.
Expectant mothers have gone into ultrasound appointments alone, with their partners only being able to join the visit through the window of a Facetime call.
Some women are considering giving birth at home rather than risk exposure to the virus by entering a hospital.
New mothers have found themselves at home without the help they had counted on, from friends, family, day care relief and doulas.
And as the pandemic put millions of people out of work, some mothers found themselves trying to figure out how to afford diapers after being laid off.
Nearly a dozen Central Oregon women shared with The Bulletin how the pandemic has affected them. Every mother’s circumstance is different. But one message rang clear: What should be an exciting moment in life shared with family and friends is colored by isolation and fear.
“Having a newborn and being postpartum is hard in its own right … It can feel very lonely and isolating,” said Leslie Neugebauer, a 39-year-old Bend resident who gave birth to her daughter last month. “Given the state of the world, it can feel even more isolating, more lonely.”
Fear and choice
Before the arrival of COVID-19, Sikhamsouk’s plan was to give birth to her third child the same way she did her first two children: In the hospital, with an epidural.
But as each day crept closer to her due date, the 32-year-old Redmond resident grew more concerned about her safety and the safety of her unborn child. Every day, she heard something new about the rising number of hospitalizations from COVID-19, or of new rules being imposed around the country that restricted the number of people who could be in a delivery room. She would read this and wonder what that meant for her in Bend.
So at nearly 38 weeks, Sikhamsouk decided to find a midwife and give birth at home. Nearly nine hours of labor later, Avery came into the world healthy at 6 pounds and 4 ounces.
“I was definitely a little nervous,” Sikhamsouk said. “But I was happy I made the decision … I felt like I had control over my birth.”
Sikhamsouk is not alone in her choice. The number of inquiries about home births have been increasing for some local midwives.
“There are definitely people who have come to me wanting to avoid the hospital setting,” said Allegra Lilly, the owner of Mandala Midwifery in Terrebonne who has been a midwife since 2015.
Lilly said women are nervous about being exposed to COVID-19 or are unhappy they can’t have more than one person in the delivery room.
Like many hospitals around the country, St. Charles Health System instituted a policy to allow only one healthy family member or friend into the delivery room, and that person must stay in the room with the mother and child for the entirety of the mother’s hospitalization.
The health system’s birthing centers in Bend and Madras have not experienced an out of the ordinary number of births this year.
Through April, about 775 babies were delivered at the two birthing centers. Despite the pandemic, St. Charles still is seeing and expects to see about 200 deliveries a month — and there’s no sign these numbers are going to dip in the coming months, said Kristina Menard, director of Women and Children’s Services for St. Charles Health System.
And although there were several inquiries when the pandemic started about the safety of home birth versus a hospital delivery, Menard said so far there have not been cancellations of any scheduled c-sections or inductions.
“Our physicians have since reported that their patients did not move to home birth and were comfortable with the precautions that the hospital had taken to safely care for them and their child,” Menard said in an email.
But Madeline Drescher knows on a personal and professional level the difference having more support than just a spouse in the delivery room can make.
A 33-year-old Bend resident, Drescher is about 7 months pregnant while also working as a doula — a person who is a trained to offer emotional and physical support to women going through childbirth. She got into the line of work after her first birth, which was in the hospital, was stressful.
Because of the hospital’s restrictions, Drescher has been unable to be present when her clients give birth, which has been difficult.
“It’s a bittersweet thing. This is a time where you should be slowing down and connecting with your baby and taking care of yourself. I’ve seen where quarantine has given us space to do that because you don’t have places to go,” Drescher said. “But it’s also very lonely, especially if you don’t have a support network.”
Even before the pandemic, Drescher’s plan has been to have her baby at home. But where to have a baby should be a choice, Drescher said, and right now it feels like for many women it’s not.
“While home birth is safe for a large percentage of women … it should not be an option you should be scared into,” Drescher said.
‘I was too scared to work’
Erica Kite, a 37-year-old La Pine resident, rarely leaves the home. She fears contracting the virus, and what that could mean for her 3-year-old son and her unborn child, who is due at the end of September.
“It makes me nervous (to) have to go in public,” Kite said.
A few weeks ago she lost her job. She declined to name her employer, but said she worked in pharmaceutical manufacturing.
As news of the pandemic ramped up in mid-March, Kite said she asked for a leave of absence and got a doctor’s note recommending she work from home due to her pregnancy. When her employer denied her request, she decided to stay home anyway, and at the end of April, she was let go.
“I was too scared to work,” Kite said. “I didn’t know what to do.”
Now, Kite joins the 381,000 Oregonians who have filed for unemployment checks. Her partner, who has stayed at home to help raise their 3-year-old child, had just begun looking for work again when the pandemic struck, Kite said.
“We’re sitting here waiting … (we have) pretty limited options if that doesn’t come through in terms of moving forward,” Kite said.
The new costs that come with a baby are daunting, but manageable if she is approved for unemployment. Her biggest concern is being able to pay her mortgage, especially if she is on unemployment for a long time.
“We’re kind of at the point of no return,” she said. “I don’t know if life will ever go back to normal the way we knew before.”
The hardest part is not knowing when if the economy will improve before her baby is due in September, and when she and her partner will find steady employment again.
“I can’t plan for anything,” she said. “I don’t even know what’s going to happen in the next week.”
Protecting someone else’s child
When Redmond’s Alison Johnson agreed to help her best friend of 25 years have a baby by being a surrogate, she didn’t imagine she would be doing it practically alone.
Before the pandemic, Johnson and her friend, who is the father, would go to every appointment together, even though he lives nearly three hours away in Portland.
But now she goes alone, and because of privacy reasons, can’t video her appointments for the parents. Instead, she showed the parents photos of their child over Zoom. Typical celebrations like baby showers are up in the air.
“You’re supposed to have this experience, and it’s all being taken away,” Johnson said.
Johnson, 41, is scheduled to have her friend’s baby in August. While she has had children of her own, she said there is an extra level of anxiety and cautiousness she feels acting as a surrogate.
With so little known about how COVID-19 impacts babies in the womb, Johnson feels extra pressure to stay safe, and has a heightened fear of the virus, more than if she were on her own.
“This isn’t even my package I’m carrying, I have to protect it even more so,” Johnson said.
For Scott Pesznecker, who is the father of the child, the hardest part so far was missing the ultrasound appointment that provided the first real image of the baby.
“That’s a big moment people have,” Pesznecker said. “We’d done the earlier ultrasounds when the baby was the size of like a bean … but this is the one where its bigger, and you get better views. For a lot of people it’s the moment where people are like ‘oh there she is,’ or ‘there he is.”’
But Johnson and Pesznecker have managed to stay creative to feel connected during these difficult times.
The two often play online games together, and chat about how the baby is doing while they play.
“We decided we want to be extended family, and part of that is spending time together,” Pesznecker said.
Pesznecker said he knows there are challenges ahead. Both he and his wife will likely have to juggle working from home and raising the baby, rather than using daycare or a nanny. Not being able to share this milestone — which he and his wife have struggled to achieve more than a decade — with family for possibly months will be emotionally trying.
But at the end of the day, there is plenty to be grateful for.
“The baby is not going to care if there’s a pandemic. ... The baby is only going to care that he’s loved, and his diapers are changed and that’s it,” he said. “We’re going to be fine.”
