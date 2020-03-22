Fears that the novel coronavirus will lead to a breakdown in public order has spiked gun and ammunition sales across the country, and in Central Oregon.
In uncertain times like a lethal virus outbreak, a hurricane or an election year, Americans routinely seek the personal protection of guns, gun store owners say. And many of those buyers are first time owners.
Law enforcement officials are paying close attention.
“We are experiencing a large number of requests and are processing them," said Oregon State Police Capt. Tim Fox, whose agency processes background checks for every gun purchase.
Oregon State Police handled 19,401 requests in the first two weeks of March, the same time coronavirus cases rose in the state. That number is on pace to surpass the 31,060 background checks in March 2019. Each background check comes with a $10 fee, so the state made $194,010 in two weeks.
In Deschutes County, 1,316 background checks were done from March 1-15. The county had a total of 2,088 background checks in March 2019.
The trend is a concern for law enforcement officials and something officers prepare for each time, said Bend Police Lt. Juli McConkey.
“We have had gun sales increase during election years previously, and we have had discussions about it during that time,” McConkey said. “We always anticipate that every call we go on there is a potential for a gun or weapon to be used or involved.”
With more people armed in the community, Bend officers think about their safety and have a plan in place when they respond to a call, McConkey said.
Part of the motivation to buy guns during the coronavirus pandemic is a worry that looting and robberies will increase and it will be up to individuals to protect themselves. Even if those crimes occur, people need to contact law enforcement first, McConkey said.
“If someone is a witness or victim of looting, burglary, or robbery we want people to call 911 and not to take matters into their own hands,” McConkey said. “It is important to get a good description of the suspect(s) and provide detailed information to the dispatcher when they call.
"We want the caller to stay calm and answer all of the questions that the dispatcher is asking.”
Gun owners in Deschutes County who want to renew or obtain a concealed carry permit will have to wait for the pandemic to subside.
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, which handles concealed carry permits, is postponing concealed handgun licence classes and appointments due to coronavirus concerns. The classes are required to get a concealed carry permit.
Deschutes County had 15,127 concealed carry permit holders in 2019.
Sgt. William Bailey said the sheriff’s office is working to create a way for people to renew their permits online or through the mail.
As for new permits, the sheriff’s office may create virtual classes. But nothing has been decided yet, Bailey said.
“Society has had to change a lot over the last week or two and we are changing a lot of these processes,” Bailey said.
Josiah Underwood, CEO at Radian Weapons, a gun and gun accessory maker in Redmond, said his company has seen a bump in rifle sales in recent weeks and is hearing other stores with guns ready for purchase on their shelves are seeing even more business due to the coronavirus.
“There’s definitely a correlation,” Underwood said. “My gauge on the pulse of the industry is there is a major wave coming and there are a lot of people buying firearms that are first time firearm purchasers.”
Scott Wyke, owner at Trigger Happy Guns in Bend, said he’s seen business go up during other times of crisis, but nothing like this. Wyke usually has about 15 to 20 customers a day, and now he is helping more than 100.
A lot of people are first time buyers and the most popular gun is 9 mm pistols, he said.
“Everybody is in a frenzy,” Wyke said. “This is more extreme than other times in the past.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.