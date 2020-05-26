The Deschutes County budget committee has a choice to make.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the county, like every local government, is facing a great amount of financial uncertainty. The state of Oregon on the whole is predicting a $3 billion shortfall related to the virus for this fiscal year, which starts in July.
With so much unknown, the budget committee — which consists of the Deschutes County Commission and three other members — has to decide whether it is going to try to predict how the the coronavirus will financially impact the county and base a budget off of that, or move forward and adjust the plan after there is a clearer economic picture.
For the next week, the committee will be discussing what to do after hearing proposals from different departments about what they need and what they can cut for the next year.
“A lot of these conversations are made in a void with a crystal ball that at best is foggy,” said Greg Munn, the county’s chief financial officer.
In many ways, the county’s financial picture appears relatively stable.
The total proposed budget — including county service districts that collect taxpayer dollars to support things like the sheriff’s office and county 911 services — is $507,820,468, an increase of less than 1% from last year. The total operating budget, which more accurately reflects what the county actually spends, is roughly $273.5 million, which is an increase of about $18.2 million — or about 7% — over last year.
Notable projects, such as spending more than $15 million building two roundabouts along the Old Bend-Redmond Highway corridor and rebuilding NE 17th Street in Redmond, spending $6.1 million to modernize the Negus Transfer Station in Redmond, and completing the mental health crisis stabilization center are still included in next year’s budget.
“Like other local governments, we anticipate that we may see a decrease in some revenue streams due to COVID-19,” said County Administrator Tom Anderson in a statement. “However, because of our strong tax base and reserves, we remain in a relatively strong financial position.”
But some departments will and have been affected more than others. The Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center is facing a $250,000 loss in revenue, Munn said, which is money that usually goes toward paying employees and maintaining the facility. That is because the Fair & Expo Center is largely supported by transient room tax dollars, which are projected to plummet 20% below the revenue the county was expecting by the end of the year.
Fewer people traveling because of stay-at-home orders means fewer people staying in hotels and paying room tax, Munn said.
The revenue that usually comes in from events at the center, including the fair that has been canceled this summer, is also no longer there.
So far, the county has not had to lay off any workers, and has been able to reassign almost all fairgrounds workers to be seasonal workers for the road department. But how the county will manage to fund the fair next year will need to be a discussion, Munn said. The county has proposed to use about $1 million in reserves for costs associated with the fairgrounds.
But questions remain about the future of other staffing. When the pandemic hit, the county instituted a hiring freeze, other than to fill essential roles in public safety and health. How a lack of state revenue will affect the health and road departments, which receive the most money from the state, also remains to be seen, though the road department has already prepared to face a $3 million deficit.
Departments are requesting 23 more positions, mostly in the sheriff's and road departments, be added to the county’s roster in this budget. Mike Maier, a member of the budget committee, said now isn’t necessarily the time to be adding staff.
“To me, that doesn’t look right,” Maier said.
The county will have virtual meetings every day Wednesday through Friday of this week starting at 9 a.m. to discuss the budget.
