giving plate

Tracy McNaught fills food boxes while volunteering at the Giving Plate in Bend in July 2020 during the pandemic.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file photo

Pahlisch Homes donated $50,000 to the Giving Plate to fund the remodeling of a new building for the non profit organization's future food bank location. 

The new building, located at 1212 NE 1st St. in Bend, will allow the Giving Plate to house services and food bank operations under the same roof, Ranae Staley, the food pantry's executive director said in a release this week. 

The new building, which the Giving Plate hopes to move into by the summer of 2023, will include a new community store and Kid's Korner Store, where guests can shop in dignity.

In the meantime, the Giving Plate will continue to serve families each week from its location at 1245 SE 3rd St. in Bend. In 2022, the food bank served more than 30% more individuals and families compared to it's average in 2021.

"We are so thankful to Pahlisch Homes for their generous support of our capital campaign," Staley added. "As a grass-roots food pantry, we are positioned to stay on the frontlines of hunger by our local community. We are excited about the possibilities ahead for The Giving Plate in this new space as we work to reimagine what food relief looks like for our hardworking neighbors in need. We are truly grateful for the support we received from Pahlisch Homes."  

jsiess@bendbulletin.com, 541-617-7820

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

