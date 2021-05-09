The power company serving Central Oregon is consolidating its offices and moving to the Juniper Ridge area to centralize its training and maintenance services.
Pacific Power, which serves 600,000 customers in Oregon alone, applied for building permits April 30, said Tom Gaunet, Pacific Power spokesman. Its new facility will consolidate three buildings spread out around Bend.
“It’s indicative of the growth in Bend,” Gaunet said. “It’s time to say we need a major facility.”
The move by Pacific Power onto 17 acres at the Juniper Ridge Industrial and Business Park completes a major section of the city’s vision for that area that’s been in the works for 16 years.
“Pacific Power has been working more than a decade to find an optimal site to consolidate operations and build a state-of-the-art training facility,” said Roger Lee, Economic Development for Central Oregon CEO.
The new facility will house 70 employees who will do training for the entire company, and provide a centralized location for customer service. In addition, it will include administrative offices, a warehouse, truck bays, staging areas, a mechanics shop and storage areas, according to planning documents on file with the city of Bend.
Carolyn Eagan, Bend Economic Development director, said the submittal of construction documents by Pacific Power represents a textbook example of a public-private partnership. The city’s promise is to finish out the construction of roads on NE Cooley Road and NE Talus Place and the utility will begin construction on the new facility.
“It’s a major component of Juniper Ridge,” Eagan said. “The first phase of the city’s vision is coming to fruition. By end of 2022 have more parcels to sell.”
Pacific Power plans to complete the work on the outdoor training yard by November and begin construction on the building. The building is expected to be completed in 2022, Gaunet said.
The new facility will be built to green building standards, incorporating sustainable building design elements and solar arrays, according to the company’s announcement. Local architect Stemach Design and Architecture was selected to design the project.
According to city documents, an online public hearing was held April 8 where the design of the building will be at NE Cooley Road to the south and NE Talus Place to the north in the business park, which has been part of the city’s growth plan since 2005. The facility is one of several businesses in the 1,500 acres of city-owned land in northeast Bend. About 500 acres are in the city limits and zoned for light industrial use.
It is considered an enterprise zone, which gives property tax incentives for three to five years for economic development whenever a business adds jobs or constructs a building.
Pacific Power serves more than 770,00 customers in Oregon, Washington and California. It is part of PacifiCorp, which provides power for 1.9 million customers in six Western states.
