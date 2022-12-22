e-bike
On Wednesday, the City of Bend accepted a new $150,000 e-mobility grant funded by Pacific Power that will provide electric bikes to low-income households in Bend.

The funding for the new e-bike program comes from $800,000 in grants Pacific Power awarded across Oregon to increase electric vehicle use and improve infrastructure. The money comes from carbon credits purchased by gas companies. The grant funding was made possible by the Oregon Clean Fuels Program administered by the state Department of Environmental Quality, the City of Bend said in a release Wednesday. 

Long and Variable
Long and Variable

'making under $28,000 for a family of four.'

In Bend? I don't believe it.

