Like almost any other small-business owner, in March of 2020 Dave Flier was forced to reconsider what it meant to be a business during a pandemic. Fortunately, most of his business — Rockin’ Dave’s Bistro & Backstage Lounge — served to-go order bagels, which was already a pandemic-friendly model. But the lounge portion of his business, which served as a neighborhood pub of sorts for those in east Bend, was killed by COVID-19.
But what began as a struggle very quickly turned into opportunity for the 46-year-old business owner.
Suddenly being forced to shut down his lounge made Flier realize he was tired of running it anyway, and gave him the space to explore things he never otherwise would have — both personally and professionally.
Looking back, he feels the pandemic actually made his business stronger.
“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” Flier said.
At the height of capacity restrictions and other COVID-19 related safety measures, Flier said he was faced with rethinking what was possible with his business. So he got creative.
Flier thought about what his customers were doing in 2020: They were mostly staying home, cooking for themselves and getting bored of it, and not wanting to go to the grocery store.
So he departed from his bagel business and tried something new.
When people were struggling to get meat because of meat shortages at grocery stores, Flier hosted a pop-up shop that sold packages of marinated meats with bread and other staples. When New Year’s Eve 2020 came around, Flier sold seafood platters and to-go brunches. For the Super Bowl, Chicago deep dish pizzas.
“I was catering for people at home at the time,” Flier said. “They want to buy. They want to support you. Give them something they can buy to support you.”
The pandemic also gave Flier something he rarely had before: time. After running a business seven days a week for 15 years, the pandemic was the first chance he had in years to travel and take time to spend with family, he said.
“I could finally have my life back,” he said.
The pandemic also taught him he didn’t have to open seven days a week to be successful, and has chosen to go down to five days a week.
But some struggles still remain. Flier’s employees have faced a divided public, people who refuse to wear masks or who take out their frustrations on cashiers.
And like businesses all over the country, Flier struggles with hiring enough employees.
But when Flier looks back, he said the pandemic in a lot of ways treated him well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.