First there were tears of joy, then tears of sadness.
Tammie Broggin's voice shook Thursday as she described her reunion with her 6-year-old dog, Betty Sue, who she thought had died in the Bootleg Fire near Klamath Falls last summer. On Wednesday they had spent their first night together in eight months, huddled in a sleeping bag in a tent in Blythe, California, where Broggin is now living because she's homeless.
Luck, and the help of a few good people in Bend, brought Broggin and Betty Sue together Wednesday afternoon in Blythe, 1,074 miles away from Central Oregon. That's after the dog somehow covered the 137 miles between Klamath Falls and Bend and was picked up by the Humane Society of Central Oregon.
"I'm so floored I got my Betty back," the 59-year-old Broggin told The Bulletin in a phone call. "Betty sure got a lot of attention. She's acting like nothing ever happened since she has been gone."
The journey began back in July, when the Bootleg Fire ripped through the Freemont-Winema National Forest where Broggin lived with Betty Sue and five other dogs. When the fire got too close, and Broggin was forced to evacuate, she tried to lure Betty into the van that would drive them away. But the dog refused and ran off.
She was afraid to get in the car, Broggin said.
In the months that followed, Broggin moved around Oregon and wound up in in a small desert town on the border of Arizona and California called Blythe. Betty Sue wound up in Bend. How, is anyone's guess.
"Bend is a long way from where we were," Broggin said. "I can't imagine how she did it."
When Betty Sue arrived at the Humane Society shelter in Bend, she was skittish, said Lynne Ouchida, Humane Society of Central Oregon community outreach manager. The dog had been spotted on Pettigrew Road in Bend by an area resident who contacted Katie Albright, who runs Lost and Found Pets in Bend, Ouchida said.
With the help of an animal control officer, they captured the dog.
But Betty Sue bit the officer and had to be placed in isolation at the shelter for 10 days for a rabies hold.
At the Humane Society, every time someone tried to get close to Betty Sue, she'd growl, Ouchida said. When they finally did, they learned she was microchipped.
But it was from out of state. And there was no record of a current owner.
A bit of sleuthing led the Humane Society to Broggin and a phone call to Blythe with news that Betty Sue had been found.
"Thank god she was chipped," Broggin said. "This whole thing is a miracle."
But the call brought bad news, too: Broggin needed to retrieve Betty Sue soon or the dog would be put down.
Broggin had no resources, was on disability and had no car. She was desperate, scrambling to find a ride to Bend. Realizing the situation, Ouchida and others at the Humane Society reached out to volunteers who made the reunion happen.
At first they thought they could put the dog in a kennel and drive her on the 16-plus hour trip to Blythe with a transport company and volunteers. No one thought that was a really good idea, though.
Then Ouchida reached out to the Leading Edge Jet Center in Bend, which located two private pilots headed to California and who were willing to fly a little farther and meet Broggin.
Angela Keeling and her husband operate a pet transport nonprofit called Fetch. They've made journeys before, transporting pets from one place where there were too many pets to another that needed pets to be placed for adoption.
But they were nothing at all like this trip, Keeling said.
During the 2-hour 45-minute flight, Betty Sue appeared despondent, Keeling said. She wasn't misbehaving or growling. She was simply quiet, like a dog that was unhappy.
In Blythe, Betty Sue heard Broggin's voice for the first time in months.
"When we opened the cargo door, she picked up her head and stood up in the crate. She'd hear her mom's voice," Keeling said. "I don't want to sound corny, but we've never seen nothing like this. It was magical. We saw a different dog."
Broggin said that reunion was one for the memory books.
"When I saw her on the tarmac, she got a wiggle going and she thought mom," Broggin said. "She played with the rest of the dogs who were all there to meet her. She totally changed as soon as she saw me.
"She's a little clingier now."
