Overnight parking at Harper Bridge in Sunriver is now banned.
On Monday, the Deschutes County Commission signed an order to prohibit overnight parking in an area that is popular for people to gather and float the Deschutes River. The area has long faced parking and safety issues due to large crowds .
In 2019, the county added parallel parking spaces and buffered bike lanes on Spring River Road, which is east of Harper Bridge, to make the area safer and improve recreational access to the Deschutes River.
But the improvements have created an unintended consequence: it is now an attractive area for camping, said Chris Doty, the director of the county’s road department.
Without a specific order banning camping, it is apparently lawful, Doty said.
“There was no provision law enforcement could find that would allow them to cite and remove (occupied vehicles),” Doty said.
Those caught violating the prohibition will be subject to a fine up to $250, according to county attorney Dave Doyle.
Last year, the county banned jumping off the bridge after realizing there was no rule prohibiting it, and the action carries a similar fine.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.