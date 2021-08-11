Concerts at the Les Schwab Amphitheater and other public outdoor events in Bend will go on as planned this weekend without requiring face masks, social distancing or proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.
But organizers say they are monitoring the ongoing surge in coronavirus cases, as the amphitheater dives into its slate of summer concerts. The first concert of the season was held Sunday and three more are planned Thursday, Friday and Sunday. The amphitheater is hosting a record 26 concerts this summer over 10 weeks in August and September.
The recent spike in cases from the delta variant led Gov. Kate Brown to require all Oregon residents 5 and older to wear masks in all public indoor spaces starting Friday. Brown also strongly encouraged residents to wear masks in crowded outdoor settings.
“Our goal at the end of the day is to provide safe entertainment for people,” said Marney Smith, general manager of the Les Schwab Amphitheater. “And if it’s not safe, then we pivot.”
Smith is staying in contact with artists and the amphitheater’s concert promoter Live Nation, which supports artists who want to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before allowing concertgoers to attend their shows.
While proof of vaccination and other precautions are still being discussed, Smith said one thing is certain: If a show is canceled or changed to vaccine-only, people will get refunds.
“100% you get a refund,” Smith said.
So far, other popular outdoor events in Oregon are also not implementing COVID-19 restrictions. The governor’s orders Wednesday did not include restrictions for county fairs, the Oregon State Fair or the Pendleton Round-Up.
Still, state health officials remain worried about large outdoor gatherings, such as concerts, especially after a COVID-19 outbreak was linked to the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest. More than 60 cases were tied to the July 10 event.
The music festival in Pendleton attracted more than 12,000 people, slightly larger than the Les Schwab Amphitheater, which can hold up to 8,000 people.
“We are always concerned about large gatherings where large numbers of people, particularly unvaccinated individuals, may be within close proximity of others and not wearing masks,” said Jonathan Modie, lead communications officer for the Oregon Health Authority.
Modie notes that COVID-19 transmission has increased and hospitalizations are climbing in Central Oregon. Hospitals in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties reported 49 hospitalizations Sunday due to the virus. That is four times higher than the daily numbers recorded in July, Modie said.
As the cases increase, those who are unvaccinated should wear a mask and physically distance themselves from others when at large gatherings or concerts, Modie said.
“COVID-19 can spread very quickly at these kinds of events, and that’s particularly concerning with the presence of the delta variant, which is fueling the statewide surge in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and which spreads more easily and quickly than most variants,” Modie said.
Indoor concert venues in Bend are also adjusting to keep visitors safe from the virus.
Derek Sitter, owner of the Volcanic Theater Pub on Century Drive in Bend, said his venue will follow the state’s mandate and require face masks. As of Wednesday, all shows are still scheduled, he said.
“We’re requiring masks now and looking at more restrictive measures if cases continue to rise,” Sitter said. “I just can’t believe these numbers. I’m getting very concerned about cancellations and closures. I’m going to have to make a decision soon, I’m afraid.”
Beau Eastes, marketing director for the Old Mill District and Les Schwab Amphitheater, said the amphitheater continues to do what it can to ensure concerts are not affected this summer. All concert staff are vaccinated, and the amphitheater has advertised that vaccinations are the best way for crowds to enjoy live music.
“All along we have been huge proponents of everyone getting vaccinated,” Eastes said. “It’s still the best thing everyone can do.”
