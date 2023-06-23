Health care, civil rights and housing were among the LGBTQ+ issues considered at a panel discussion hosted by OUT Central Oregon on Thursday at the Bend-La Pine Schools Education Center in downtown Bend.
Also part of the discussion was the importance of expanding access locally to gender affirming care, the work of the state Legislature to protect LGBTQ+ rights, and the recent spike in hate crimes both nationally and statewide against the LGBTQ+ community.
The World Health Organization defines gender-affirming care as a range of social, psychological, behavioral, and medical interventions “designed to support and affirm an individual’s gender identity.”
“Bringing this dialogue into the community and connecting the community with experts in that field, it is paramount,” said Brayan Gonzalez, OUT Central Oregon’s president.
“Pride week, and Pride month, is all about connecting everybody with community and resources. And part of those resources is connecting folks to health resources, and connecting folks to issues that are potentially affecting their everyday lives.”
Gonzalez said while doing community outreach, people expressed concern about a flurry of discriminatory legislation introduced in the state house. The legislation failed, and there are efforts in the Legislature to pass laws to make the state a safer environment for members of the LGBTQ+ community, said state Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, who was one of the panelists.
Attending virtually from Salem, Kropf touted his support for House Bill 2002, which includes protections for reproductive health and gender affirming care.
The bill is currently on the way to the governor’s office to become law, he said.
He also pointed out House Bill 3443 which strengthens Oregon’s laws against biased crimes.
“It is increasingly frustrating and it makes me angry to see what is happening in other parts of the country where anti-trans bills are not only proposed but passed,” Kropf said. “I am proud that this is not happening in Oregon.”
While Kropf said Oregon is fighting for equal rights, he acknowledged that much more work needs to be done.
“We should aspire to be a state where people can be themselves,” Kropf said. “That is my notion of what I want to see for our town, Central Oregon and our state.”
Statewide things are getting more difficult for LGBTQ+ people, and between 2021 and 2022, there was a 120% increase in calls to the Oregon Department of Justices’ bias response hotline, which is more than double from the previous year, said panelist Spencer Anderson, a special agent with the FBI in Oregon who investigates civil rights cases.
The severe lack in housing for adults in the LGBTQ+ community was discussed by, Katie Cox, the executive director of the Equi Institute in Portland, a nonprofit dedicated to providing medical and social services to the LGBTQ+ community.
Cox said she is currently seeing a major influx of LGBTQ+ people fleeing red states like Idaho in search of gender affirming care.
The problem in Bend is also dire as 60% of the youth housed at The LOFT, a local transitional housing program for youth, identify as LGBTQ+, said Amy Farley, the affordable housing
coordinator for the city of Bend who staffed an informational booth prior to the panel discussion.
Farley said 25% of those youths identify as trans, and 30% identify as having survived human trafficking.
Kerry Gillette, a panelist, is a physician assistant with Mosaic Medical whose work includes connecting LGBTQ+ people with gender affirming care. She is also involved in community advocacy work through an organization called The Gender Hive, which works to provide patients access to gender affirming care.
“To my knowledge patients that have reached out to Mosaic for gender affirming care are getting access to it, and that is what we are working so hard on,” Gillette said.
Gillette said Mosaic is working to get the word out that both adults and adolescents can gain access to gender affirming care, and the organization has been committed to providing access to that care for five years, she said. While there are some gender affirming procedures available here locally most of them require going to a larger medical institution in cities like Portland, Gillette said.
“We really hope that as the population grows in Bend and the demand rises that we would have more people. Urologists and plastic surgeons are primarily the ones that are doing these surgeries and it is highly specialized training and it requires significant work ahead of time,” Gillette said.
Gillette said there are many systemic issues when it comes to access to gender affirming care including biases among medical staff.
“We need to acknowledge our biases in the healthcare environment,” Gillette said. “Patients should not have to bear the burden of having to train us.”
Gillette pointed out that the Gender Hive, currently has a directory of providers in Central Oregon who are offering gender affirming care.
“Our first big goal and big lift has been to launch a website that has a directory of self referred mental health and medical providers in Central Oregon that want to be listed as providing gender
affirming care and the purpose is so that folks in Central Oregon have somewhere to go to find a provider,” Gillette said.
